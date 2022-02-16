Twitter crowns the best brands from the Big Game

Winner: @MrPeanut
Crushing community management in real time, @ MrPeanut redirected some of the most talked about Big Game moments into points for Planters. Rallying behind #PlantersAllorOne, Mr. Peanut tapped into real-time action on TV to drive moment-to-moment responses in the Twitter feed, polling the audience for the best way to eat mixed nuts and inspiring some friendly debates along the way. Mr. Peanut stuck around the entire game, reacting to big plays and popular ads while redirecting the attention back to their mixed nut debate.
¹ Twitter Internal (Semantic Core). Tweet Volume from 2/13/22 at 3pm PST to 2/13/22 at 8PM PST. Ranked by total Tweets mentioning the brand or campaign hashtag ,and total Retweets, quote Tweets, and replies on Tweets from the brand’s handle. U.S. only.
² Twitter Internal (Semantic Core). Tweet Volume from 2/13/22 at 3 p.m. PST to 2/13/22 at 8 p.m. PST. Ranked by total Tweets mentioning the brand or campaign hashtag, and total Retweets, quote Tweets, and replies on Tweets from the brand’s handle. U.S. only.
³ Twitter Internal (Semantic Core). Tweet Volume from 2/13/22 at 3 p.m. PST to 2/13/22 at 8 p.m. PST. Ranked by total retweets from a brand’s handle. U.S. only.
⁴ Twitter Internal (Semantic Core). Tweet Volume from 2/13/22 at 3 p.m. PST to 2/13/22 at 8 p.m. PST. Ranked by total engagements on video Tweets from a brand’s handle. U.S. only.