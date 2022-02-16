Publishing Partner:
What's this?
This content is created by an Ad Age Publishing Partner. Find out more about this program.
Digital Marketing & Ad Tech News

Twitter crowns the best brands from the Big Game

By Meg Gumersell , Zach Woelfel and Makenna Bigelow. Published on February 16, 2022.
Twitter_2_16_2022

If no one tweeted about your ad was it really a success? From the night’s MVP to the brands owning the real-time conversation, we’re crowning the standout work of the evening. Congrats to all the brands and marketers, the real winners of this year’s Big Game. 

The MVP—The brand that drove the largest overall conversation compared with other brands during the Big Game.¹

Winner: @Pepsi
Let’s hear it for back-to-back MVP winner @pepsi. The brand’s halftime show put hip-hop royalty front and center and got dubbed an instant classic on the timeline. But Pepsi had way more in the playbook, making moves beyond the show with NFT giveaways and exclusive behind-the-scenes access. On advertising’s biggest night, Pepsi showed up and balled out.  

The No-TV Touchdown—The brand that drove the largest overall conversation compared with other brands without a national TV spot.²

Winner: @FanDuel
Even without a TV commercial during the Big Game, @FanDuel scored big by getting crafty and driving conversation around the Big Game. The brand fueled real-time connection with quick-witted humor and memes responding to events during the game, inspiring fans to react and discuss throughout the night.

The Retweet Rusher—The brand with the most retweets on a single tweet from a brand’s handle among big game advertisers.³

Winner: @FTX_Official
FTX Official had a pretty good Big Game showing thanks to a little help from Larry David. The crypto startup showed how not to invest, casting David as a technophobe content with missing out on history’s biggest inventions. The joke earned some of the biggest laughs of the night, prompting a river of retweets, reactions and conversations. But it was a massive crypto giveaway tweet that really drove FTX’s stats into championship territory.

The (re)Play of the Game—The brand with the most engagements on a single video tweet from a brand’s handle among Big Game national TV advertisers.⁴

Winner: @MarvelStudios
Picture this: Marvel Studios got the most hits on a single video tweet for its trailer for #DoctorStrange. After the TV teaser aired, Marvel fans flocked to Twitter to watch the full version of the trailer and discuss their favorite moments ahead of the premiere in May.

The Most Creative Play—The brand that best used Twitter to creatively break through, beyond promoted tweets and video.

Winner: @Expedia
Expedia took home our Most Creative Play of the evening by encouraging fans to #TravelTheAds instead of just watching them. Dropping custom postcards in tweets throughout the night, the brand showed off the picturesque destinations featured in other brands’ buzzworthy Big Game ads. Expedia was on offense all night, lighting up the Big Game conversation on Twitter in a way only they could, encouraging fans to quote tweet their content for a chance to win a bucket-list trip. Consider our next adventure booked.

The Audible—The brand that best adjusted to real-time events as they unfolded.

Winner: @MrPeanut
Crushing community management in real time, @ MrPeanut redirected some of the most talked about Big Game moments into points for Planters. Rallying behind #PlantersAllorOne, Mr. Peanut tapped into real-time action on TV to drive moment-to-moment responses in the Twitter feed, polling the audience for the best way to eat mixed nuts and inspiring some friendly debates along the way. Mr. Peanut stuck around the entire game, reacting to big plays and popular ads while redirecting the attention back to their mixed nut debate.

¹ Twitter Internal (Semantic Core). Tweet Volume from 2/13/22 at 3pm PST to 2/13/22 at 8PM PST. Ranked by total Tweets mentioning the brand or campaign hashtag ,and total Retweets, quote Tweets, and replies on Tweets from the brand’s handle. U.S. only.

² Twitter Internal (Semantic Core). Tweet Volume from 2/13/22 at 3 p.m. PST to 2/13/22 at 8 p.m. PST. Ranked by total Tweets mentioning the brand or campaign hashtag, and total Retweets, quote Tweets, and replies on Tweets from the brand’s handle. U.S. only.

³ Twitter Internal (Semantic Core). Tweet Volume from 2/13/22 at 3 p.m. PST to 2/13/22 at 8 p.m. PST. Ranked by total retweets from a brand’s handle. U.S. only.

⁴ Twitter Internal (Semantic Core). Tweet Volume from 2/13/22 at 3 p.m. PST to 2/13/22 at 8 p.m. PST. Ranked by total engagements on video Tweets from a brand’s handle. U.S. only.

In this article:

Most Popular