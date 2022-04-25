Why American Eagle’s next influencers will be Twitch streamers

American Eagle's partnership with Twitch to create a docuseries focusing on some of the platform’s biggest streamers, is the latest example of brands finding their footing in the gaming world in an effort to connect with Gen Z audiences.

The apparel retailer started leaning into Twitch after seeing gaming show up more in consumer insight data. “Gaming is the newest, shiniest toy among Gen Z passion points,” said Craig Brommers, chief marketing officer at American Eagle. “We are about youth culture and wanted to dip into this.”

Each episode will focus on how a streamer came to be on Twitch, with them getting dressed head to toe in American Eagle at some point in the video. The second episode in the five-part series will focus on Sydney Parker, known to her fans as Sydeon. Parker went to school for a career in nursing but realized she could make a living gaming and cosplaying on Twitch. She now has 294,000 Twitch followers and has worked with brands including StockX, OPI and Beats headphones.

Twitch is still a test-and-learn ground for American Eagle marketing, but Brommers is bullish on gaming’s place in the retailer’s overall marketing strategy. “When we look at the numbers, the time spent and the engagement Gen Z has around gaming and related digital acititives can’t be ignored,” he said. The goals for the docu-series are organic views, building American Eagle’s association with gaming, and featuring certain clothing items to see how well Twitch impacts sales.