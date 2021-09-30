WPP and Snapchat launch AR partnership

WPP is about to learn a lot about Snap’s augmented reality tools.

Today the two companies announced a new partnership that will give WPP and its clients an inside track using Snap’s AR technology and resources, with a focus on driving e-commerce. The partnership will give WPP more access to Snap’s AR technology, including classes on how to use it, creative production and campaign measurement.

“AR has a major role to play in the future of marketing and commerce, from virtual try-on to immersive digital experiences,” Sanja Partalo, executive VP of strategic development and partnerships at WPP, said in a statement. “Snap has built an impressive AR platform and we are delighted to partner with them to ensure our people can access Snap’s latest AR technology and in turn develop richer, more innovative commerce solutions for our clients and their customers.”

As Snap’s first Agency AR partner, WPP will also get a custom AR Lab Strategy Guide, which includes best practices from Snap on its AR technology. The brands will also collaborate on new products and technology, such as Snapchat’s recent Trends tool, which allows marketers to see what was trending on Snapchat in the last week.

To cover all this, WPP will be given tutorials and training on Snap’s AR technology and how to build new activations for clients. Snap wants to certify a minimum of 1,000 WPP employees by the end of the year.