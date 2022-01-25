YouTube details new ways creators can make money through shopping and NFTs

YouTube, which has been testing live shopping, plans to roll out more shopping features to creators this year by partnering with Shopify. In a current pilot program, creators can tag products, letting viewers browse and shop while watching.

"We're also in the early phases of testing how shopping can be integrated with Shorts,” Wojcicki wrote.

YouTube also has plans to expand its remix feature, which lets users create Shorts using audio from other YouTube videos.

'Expanding the YouTube ecosystem'

YouTube isn't alone in its pursuits. In the last few months, Pinterest set up live shopping Fridays as part of its TV series, and Snapchat rolled out Spotlight Challenges and sponsored tagging. TikTok has its own creator fund, and brands have tested its in-app shopping. Other platforms are also looking for ways to approach NFTs. Twitter launched NFT profile pictures last week.

YouTube, Wojcicki wrote, is looking into ways to work with NFTs and decentralized internet tech.

"We’re also looking further ahead to the future and have been following everything happening in Web3 as a source of inspiration to continue innovating on YouTube. The past year in the world of crypto, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and even decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) has highlighted a previously unimaginable opportunity to grow the connection between creators and their fans. We’re always focused on expanding the YouTube ecosystem to help creators capitalize on emerging technologies, including things like NFTs, while continuing to strengthen and enhance the experiences creators and fans have on YouTube."

To help creators work with brands, YouTube says it's been updating its guidelines to help allow more content to be monetized, while maintaining advertiser standards. YouTube launched pre-publish checks last year to let creators see if there are any copyright or ad-suitability problems before they publish a video.

In the blog post, Wojcicki suggested that Google-owned YouTube would assist creators, such as by pinpointing moments in videos that may be in violation of its policies.

“Creators have also asked for more details so they can better understand about policy violations,” Wojcicki wrote. “We’re hiring more people so we can expand our experiment to provide creators more specifics about policy violations, like timestamps. We’re looking forward to developing this effort further.”

