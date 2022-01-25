Digital Marketing & Ad Tech News

YouTube details new ways creators can make money through shopping and NFTs

The video platform is looking into more ways creators can make money off of their pursuits, its CEO wrote in a new blog post
By Erika Wheless. Published on January 25, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
Google reveals latest attempt at cookies replacement
20220124_wojcickiYoutube_3x2
Credit: Bloomberg

YouTube is leaning into its creators by offering new features for short videos, shoppability, and, perhaps, even ways for them to make money through NFTs.

These were a few of the points outlined in the latest annual blog post by YouTube’s CEO Susan Wojcicki. The video platform's leader touched on topics ranging from gaming to child protections. But much of the post was dedicated to creators and Shorts, YouTube’s short-form video answer to TikTok.

As influencers become increasingly important in brand marketing strategies, social media platforms have been adding more support and features to attract creators. For its part, YouTube plans to focus on giving creators more ways to make money on the platform, along with clearer policy guidelines and enhanced shopping features. 

YouTube has 10 ways for creators to make money including ads, YouTube Premium, channel membership, and funds. According to the post, the number of channels around the world making more than $10,000 a year is up 40% year over year. YouTube plans to distribute $100 million over this year to encourage more Shorts creation, through what it is calling its Shorts Fund. Wojcicki also wrote that the platform is looking into how it can help creators capitalize on NFTs.

RSVP for Ad Age In-Depth: Unlocking the metaverse at AdAge.com/InDepthMetaverse.

More from Ad Age
Twitter debuts NFT profile pictures with a sizzling video
Garett Sloane
Metaverse marketing—everything brands need to know about virtual worlds
Asa Hiken
Carhartt reaffirms vaccine mandate despite social media backlash
Adrianne Pasquarelli

YouTube, which has been testing live shopping, plans to roll out more shopping features to creators this year by partnering with Shopify. In a current pilot program, creators can tag products, letting viewers browse and shop while watching.

"We're also in the early phases of testing how shopping can be integrated with Shorts,” Wojcicki wrote.

YouTube also has plans to expand its remix feature, which lets users create Shorts using audio from other YouTube videos.

'Expanding the YouTube ecosystem'

YouTube isn't alone in its pursuits. In the last few months, Pinterest set up live shopping Fridays as part of its TV series, and Snapchat rolled out Spotlight Challenges and sponsored tagging. TikTok has its own creator fund, and brands have tested its in-app shopping. Other platforms are also looking for ways to approach NFTs. Twitter launched NFT profile pictures last week.

YouTube, Wojcicki wrote, is looking into ways to work with NFTs and decentralized internet tech.

"We’re also looking further ahead to the future and have been following everything happening in Web3 as a source of inspiration to continue innovating on YouTube. The past year in the world of crypto, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and even decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) has highlighted a previously unimaginable opportunity to grow the connection between creators and their fans. We’re always focused on expanding the YouTube ecosystem to help creators capitalize on emerging technologies, including things like NFTs, while continuing to strengthen and enhance the experiences creators and fans have on YouTube."

To help creators work with brands, YouTube says it's been updating its guidelines to help allow more content to be monetized, while maintaining advertiser standards. YouTube launched pre-publish checks last year to let creators see if there are any copyright or ad-suitability problems before they publish a video. 

In the blog post, Wojcicki suggested that Google-owned YouTube would assist creators, such as by pinpointing moments in videos that may be in violation of its policies.

“Creators have also asked for more details so they can better understand about policy violations,” Wojcicki wrote. “We’re hiring more people so we can expand our experiment to provide creators more specifics about policy violations, like timestamps. We’re looking forward to developing this effort further.”

Subscribe to Ad Age now for the latest industry news and analysis.

In this article:

Erika Wheless

Erika Wheless is a technology reporter covering social media platforms, influencers, and esports. She was previously the e-commerce reporter for Digiday, and is a graduate of the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism.

View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Google reveals latest attempt at cookies replacement

Google reveals latest attempt at cookies replacement

Why brands should avoid ‘West Elm Caleb’ and similar TikTok trends

Why brands should avoid ‘West Elm Caleb’ and similar TikTok trends
Metaverse marketing—everything brands need to know about virtual worlds

Metaverse marketing—everything brands need to know about virtual worlds
Walmart mandates RFID tracking for home goods—opening up potential marketing opportunities

Walmart mandates RFID tracking for home goods—opening up potential marketing opportunities
What Nick Tran's departure signals for TikTok's marketing strategy

What Nick Tran's departure signals for TikTok's marketing strategy
How NFTs are used by marketers—a continually updated list

How NFTs are used by marketers—a continually updated list

Twitter debuts NFT profile pictures with a sizzling video

Twitter debuts NFT profile pictures with a sizzling video
New innovation measurement index shows which sectors are booming—and which are stagnant

New innovation measurement index shows which sectors are booming—and which are stagnant