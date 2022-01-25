YouTube details new ways creators can make money through shopping and NFTs

YouTube is leaning into its creators by offering new features for short videos, shoppability, and, perhaps, even ways for them to make money through NFTs.
These were a few of the points outlined in the latest annual blog post by YouTube’s CEO Susan Wojcicki. The video platform's leader touched on topics ranging from gaming to child protections. But much of the post was dedicated to creators and Shorts, YouTube’s short-form video answer to TikTok.
As influencers become increasingly important in brand marketing strategies, social media platforms have been adding more support and features to attract creators. For its part, YouTube plans to focus on giving creators more ways to make money on the platform, along with clearer policy guidelines and enhanced shopping features.
YouTube has 10 ways for creators to make money including ads, YouTube Premium, channel membership, and funds. According to the post, the number of channels around the world making more than $10,000 a year is up 40% year over year. YouTube plans to distribute $100 million over this year to encourage more Shorts creation, through what it is calling its Shorts Fund. Wojcicki also wrote that the platform is looking into how it can help creators capitalize on NFTs.
