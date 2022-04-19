YouTube finally gets measurement accreditation with DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify has become the first measurement firm to win Media Rating Council accreditation to measure video viewability across YouTube using Google’s Ads Data Hub “clean room,” the company and MRC announced today.

The accreditation delivers on something advertisers have sought for years—MRC accredited third-party audience measurement across one of the biggest pools of digital video ad inventory. YouTube accounted for $28 billion in global ad spend last year, according to Statista data reported by DoubleVerify.

More than five years ago, Procter & Gamble Co. Chief Brand Officer Marc Pritchard called on digital media players to provide third-party, MRC-accredited audience measurement. While today there are plenty of third-party players that are MRC-accredited, it’s less common to have MRC-accredited third-party measurement that can operate within the so-called “walled gardens,” including YouTube.

The Ads Data Hub is a door through one of those walls around the Google garden. It provides aggregated, anonymized access to YouTube user data that can be matched with marketers’ first-party data. Among other things, it lets marketers upload their first-party data to join it with Google ad campaign data for custom analysis based on targeted audience segments, while maintaining Google’s standards for user privacy.

Google received MRC accreditation for its own reporting via the ADH last year, a necessary step before a third party could apply for accreditation using the tool, said Marissa McArdle, senior VP of product management at DoubleVerify.