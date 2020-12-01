Digital

11 of the most creative brand monolith memes

McDonald’s, Southwest Airlines and The Home Depot put their own spin on the mysterious structure
By Ilyse Liffreing. Published on December 01, 2020.
YouTube reveals its hottest creators and brands, not including PewDiePie
Credit: McDonald's via Twitter

The latest meme craze is here…or is it?

The metal monolith that has been mysteriously appearing and disappearing in different locations around the world has now found a home: People’s Twitter feeds.

As if 2020 couldn’t get stranger, about a month before the new year, authorities discovered a metal monolith in the Utah desert. The article about the sci-fi 10 to 12-foot structure was filed under NPR’s “Strange News” section and rightly so. That object has since disappeared, and just days after, a similar version has been reportedly spotted in the Romanian city of Piatra Neamt. Can we thank the aliens? Que the jokes and memes taking the internet by storm as peoples swap out the monolith with items of their own.

Brands are making this whole thing even weirder with their own take on the trending meme. McDonald’s made the monolith into a drive-thru ordering kiosk, Southwest Airlines shared an image from a follower who turned the oddity into an airline gate and The Home Depot replaced the structure with one of its popular 12-foot tall skeletons which had inspired its own round of memes ahead of Halloween.

Ripley’s Believe It or Not is also offering a $10,000 reward to the person who comes forth as the owner of the bizarre structure or who can share information on where to find it.

Here’s the most creative brand takes on the monolith meme so far:

McDonald’s

Southwest Airlines

The Home Depot

Burger King

Walmart

Busch Beer

Tetris

Cleveland Cavaliers

Slim Jim

Kum & Go

Aviation Gin

Ilyse Liffreing

Ilyse Liffreing is a reporter and the social media editor at Ad Age. 

