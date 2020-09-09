Amazon names new CMO Ukonwa Ojo to lead its video streaming brands
Amazon hired Ukonwa Ojo as the new CMO of its video division, which includes Prime Video and Amazon Studios, the two brands that cover original programming and movies.
Andy Donkin, who was the global head of Prime Video marketing, will transition to a new position that has yet to be named. Ojo joins Amazon from MAC Cosmetics, where she also served as CMO. Before that, Ojo was CMO of consumer beauty at Coty.
In a note to staff Wednesday that was circulated publicly, Mike Hopkins, SVP of Prime Video and Amazon Studios, wrote of Ojo: “Her wide-ranging experience will give us a broader perspective on how to connect customers to the Prime Video brand, and grow our business by marketing our content in innovative ways to develop an even stronger emotional connection with our audiences.”
Amazon has developed its Prime subscription platform as a rival to streaming services including Netflix, Disney+ and HBO Max. Amazon has produced original programming including “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “The Man in the High Castle” and “The Boys.” Amazon also runs IMDb TV, an ad-supported, free streaming channel that appears prominently within Amazon Prime.
In its announcement, Amazon shared a video of Ojo speaking at a World Federation of Advertisers event in 2018, at which she said the most important skill for any marketer is “empathy.”