Bloomberg Media launches ‘Bloomberg Green’ to focus on climate change
In an effort to ramp up the frequency and depth of its environmental coverage, Bloomberg Media announced on Tuesday the launch of Bloomberg Green, a new, multi-platform brand offshoot.
“Many would argue that climate change—and the transformation it is prompting in politics, business, technology and human behavior around the world—is the biggest shift of our time,” Bloomberg Editor-in-Chief John Micklethwait wrote in a letter. “And yet there is no media brand that has become a symbol of that revolution.”
In addition to its website, Bloomberg Green will also encompass a daily newsletter, magazine and podcast centered on the business, science and technology of climate change, with Aaran Rutkoff, who formerly helmed Bloomberg’s transportation-focused Hyperdrive brand, tapped to be Green’s first editor.
The brand’s roll-out includes Data Dash, an interactive dashboard that tracks the effects of climate change in real time, highlighting metrics such as the atmosphere’s current parts per million of carbon dioxide and each day’s most polluted city on Earth (today, it’s Harbin, China).
“The climate change era is upon us and Bloomberg Green will be the first global business media brand wholly dedicated to this essential story,” says Justin B. Smith, CEO of Bloomberg Media.
Bloomberg Green is set to be integrated into the media company’s other platforms, including Bloomberg Television, Bloomberg Radio and the Bloomberg Terminal.
The climate-focused brand’s founding partners include Amazon, HP and Tiffany & Co., which have committed to supporting Bloomberg Green through its launch year. In addition to participating in the brand’s inaugural Bloomberg Live event, the companies will also take part in “custom content and integrations created by Bloomberg Media,” Bloomberg Green said in a statement.