Brands have fun with 'This claim is disputed' Twitter meme
The latest Twitter meme has been brewing for some time. This past summer, Twitter began putting flags on sitting president Donald Trump’s tweets, warning users that his messages of voter fraud and claims about mail-in ballots might not be entirely accurate.
Ever since the election results made Joe Biden president-elect, Trump’s declarations of voter fraud have only increased and Twitter has been using a new label on many of Trump’s unsubstantiated tweets: “This claim about voter fraud is disputed.”
On Monday, The Daily Show was one of the first to point fun at Twitter’s relentlessness:
Since then, the meme form has evolved with people placing the label on their own tweets on topics outside the realm of voter fraud. Brands saw an opportunity to take part in the pop culture conversation, even with the meme’s political nature. Brands, especially food brands like Oreo, Burger King and Snickers, have added their own humor, often saying that their statements are actually not disputed by anyone.
While Twitter might not enjoy the fact that people and brands are turning its labels into a meme, brands shouldn’t worry about taking part in the fun—a Twitter spokesperson says the memes do not violate any of the platform’s policies.