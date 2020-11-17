Digital

Brands have fun with 'This claim is disputed' Twitter meme

The labels Twitter uses on Donald Trump’s claims of voter fraud are now appearing in memes, and brands like Oreo and Burger King are adding their own flavors
By Ilyse Liffreing. Published on November 17, 2020.
READ THIS NEXT   
Amazon unveils online pharmacy, expanding its push into health care
Credit: Oreo via Twitter

The latest Twitter meme has been brewing for some time. This past summer, Twitter began putting flags on sitting president Donald Trump’s tweets, warning users that his messages of voter fraud and claims about mail-in ballots might not be entirely accurate.

Ever since the election results made Joe Biden president-elect, Trump’s declarations of voter fraud have only increased and Twitter has been using a new label on many of Trump’s unsubstantiated tweets: “This claim about voter fraud is disputed.”

Credit:
Twitter

On Monday, The Daily Show was one of the first to point fun at Twitter’s relentlessness:

Since then, the meme form has evolved with people placing the label on their own tweets on topics outside the realm of voter fraud. Brands saw an opportunity to take part in the pop culture conversation, even with the meme’s political nature. Brands, especially food brands like Oreo, Burger King and Snickers, have added their own humor, often saying that their statements are actually not disputed by anyone.

While Twitter might not enjoy the fact that people and brands are turning its labels into a meme, brands shouldn’t worry about taking part in the fun—a Twitter spokesperson says the memes do not violate any of the platform’s policies.

Oreo

Burger King

Snickers

DiGiorno

Hot Pockets

Steak-umm

Fazoli’s

Buffalo Wild Wings

Checkers & Rally’s

Peloton 

Fall Guys

Bethesda

Doctor Who

FC Barcelona

In this article:

Ilyse Liffreing

Ilyse Liffreing is a reporter and the social media editor at Ad Age. 

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Amazon unveils online pharmacy, expanding its push into health care

Amazon unveils online pharmacy, expanding its push into health care
YouTube debuts audio ads to connect brands with music fans

YouTube debuts audio ads to connect brands with music fans

Why conservatives are raging against Facebook and Twitter, and what the heck are Parler and MeWe?

Why conservatives are raging against Facebook and Twitter, and what the heck are Parler and MeWe?
LinkedIn discloses inflated metrics glitch that led it to overcharge 418,000 advertisers

LinkedIn discloses inflated metrics glitch that led it to overcharge 418,000 advertisers

Brands react to the outcome of the presidential election

Brands react to the outcome of the presidential election
Why digital advertisers are concerned about California's latest privacy law

Why digital advertisers are concerned about California's latest privacy law
Facebook makes final election preparations and Hershey looks for new media team: Tuesday Wake-Up Call

Facebook makes final election preparations and Hershey looks for new media team: Tuesday Wake-Up Call
What 'scared' brands need to know about Facebook and Instagram's election ad changes

What 'scared' brands need to know about Facebook and Instagram's election ad changes