Brands respond to Joe Biden’s inauguration
Today, Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States and Kamala Harris as the first woman, Black American and South Asian American vice president.
Brands like Patagonia, Ben & Jerry’s and Bumble took to social media to share their celebratory reactions to the inauguration, even as others remain silent or have paused campaigns until after the inauguration, while the country grapples with the political unrest following the riots on the U.S. Capitol just two weeks ago. Many of the brands that have spoken out, like Patagonia and Ben & Jerry's, are doing so as they advocate for issues that are inherent to their brand purposes.
Overall, brand posts concentrated either on Biden’s win, Harris’ appointment to vice president or the poetry reading of 22-year-old United States Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman. Celebrities, from Oprah to the Black Eyed Peas, also made celebratory statements around the event. Meanwhile, publishers zeroed in on trending Twitter topics like Bernie Sanders wearing some comfy mittens, and Lady Gaga’s “Hunger Games” lookalike outfit as she sang the National Anthem.