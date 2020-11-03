Facebook makes final election preparations and Hershey looks for new media team: Tuesday Wake-Up Call
Election point
It’s finally Election Day, but that doesn’t mean Facebook, Twitter and Google are out of the woods yet. The New York Times takes us through the last-minute prep at the platforms and how they hope to control post-election chaos. The internet companies do not want a repeat of 2016 or to fall prey to new disinformation efforts. Facebook, especially, is on guard.
“On Tuesday, an operations center with dozens of employees—what Facebook calls a ‘war room’—will work to identify efforts to destabilize the election,” The Times reports. “The team, which will work virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic, has already been in action and is operating smoothly,” Facebook said.
Before we vote, though, Ad Age is keeping tabs on the final election ads of the season. As of yesterday, President Donald Trump was making a last appeal to Hispanic voters, reports Ad Age “media guy” Simon Dumenco. The Trump team claims it found the “Best song of 2020” with this ad.
Sweet relief
Hershey’s is looking for a new media partner after years of working with Interpublic Group of Cos.' UM, report Ad Age’s Lindsay Rittenhouse and Jessica Wohl.
“The confectionary giant said it will review all paid media for its candy, mint and gum business in the U.S., known for brands including Hershey’s, Jolly Rancher, Ice Breakers, Reese’s and Twizzlers,” Rittenhouse writes. “The decision to launch the review comes as snack marketers look to reinforce purchases of their products after the pandemic kept people at home more often and disrupted impulse purchases such as picking up a candy bar or a pack of gum at convenience stores and in airports.”
Domino’s nostalgia
Ad Age Creativity editor Ann-Christine Diaz looks back at more than a decade of work out of CPB on behalf of client Domino’s. Diaz took a stroll down memory lane after Domino’s decided to move on from its relationship with CPB.
“Back in 2009, CPB helped Domino’s face up to the fact that its pizza straight-up sucked—at the time customers frequently likened it to cardboard and ketchup. That criticism drove the company to trash its 49-year-old recipe for a brand new one—bringing consumers into the entire process through a host of ads,” Diaz writes.
For more from Domino’s ad files, visit here.
TikTok TV spot
In another weekly installment of “Hot Spots,” Ad Age and iSpot run down five of the most popular TV commercials. This week, TikTok, the Chinese-based social video juggernaut, sits at No. 4 on the list.
“TikTok serves up a variation on its continuing ‘It starts on TikTok’ campaign that’s focused on learning. A version of the spot debuted online,” report the Ad Age and Creativity staffs.
The team also looks at spots from Tide, Progressive, Apple and more. Check them out here.
Meanwhile, TikTok also scored a major music deal on Monday. It worked out a contract with Sony that will tie those two companies closer together musically, with more opportunities to collaborate, reports Bloomberg News.
“The deal ensures that TikTok customers will continue to be able to use songs from Sony Music’s record labels, which include Columbia Records and RCA," the companies said. The pact also calls for the app to collaborate with Sony Music’s labels on programs to market its artists and identify emerging talent,” Bloomberg News writes.
Just briefly
Apple Mac: Apple is set to host yet another device showcase. On Nov. 10, Apple says it will reveal more products after it just launched new iPhones in October. Apple is likely to deliver a new lineup of computers featuring its first homemade chips, reports CNBC.
Spotify lift: For a lower share of the streaming royalties, Spotify will promote new songs in more recommendation feeds to boost distribution for artists. Fader reports on the arrangement.
CMO stage: Ad Age’s biggest event of the year for chief marketing officers is coming Dec. 8. Ad Age Next: CMO promises to bring the biggest marketers together to discuss the way forward in 2021. Visit here for details.