Digital

Facebook's new Portal TV ad targets quarantined families with emotional appeal

Spot could give the product mainstream appeal, with more people adopting videoconferencing while stuck at home
By Garett Sloane. Published on April 17, 2020.

The new commercial for Portal is called 'Closer.'

Credit: Facebook

Facebook released a new TV commercial for Portal as the social network looks to spur adoption of the videoconferencing device while people are quarantined and looking for ways to communicate. The new spot mostly highlights what people are interested in right now: video calls with family and friends.

Facebook unveiled the 60-second ad this week to run on TV and digital channels. The plan is to show the spot during news programs and primetime on broadcast and cable, a Facebook spokeswoman said.

The ad is heavy on the emotional appeal to families at home, saying they can still feel like they are in the room with loved ones while talking over Portal video.

It’s not first time Facebook has made TV commercials for Portal. In September, Facebook ran a Portal campaign featuring The Muppets, and the company has been aggressively advertising other parts of the business in recent months. Facebook ran a Super Bowl spot this year to showcase Groups, and lately it has also been airing ads in support of essential workers on the frontlines of the pandemic.

Facebook has spent almost $10 million on TV in the past month, according to iSpot.TV.

The new Portal commercial opens with the re-used line from The Muppets ads: “If you can’t be there, feel there.” Called “Closer,” the ad was produced by Facebook’s in-house creative team and has already aired close to 275 times, according to iSpot.TV, running in programs like “Friends” on TBS.

Portal is one of Facebook’s pet hardware projects, a category that typically has not been the company’s strongest suit. However, consumer behavior is changing during the coronavirus pandemic, and products that were once considered niche have a chance to become mainstream. More Americans are using home-assistant devices like Amazon Echo, Google Home and, possibly, Facebook Portal. Facebook has not released sales figures for the Portal. More people are turning to videoconferencing while stuck at home (the rise of Zoom can attest to that.)

In a recent interview with Ad Age, Carolyn Everson, Facebook’s VP of global marketing solutions, said the company was putting the Portal through its paces with its entire 40,000-person workforce being stationed at home. “Portal has been a really effective way for people to connect, because the camera follows you around,” Everson said. “Facebook Workplace is now integrated into Portal. So, people are using that a lot more.”

Related articles
Facebook's Carolyn Everson talks VR, disinformation—and a distributed workforce: Ad Age Remotely
Garett Sloane
Facebook reshapes its product roadmap as the world hunkers down
BBDO agency deploys Facebook chatbot to fight disinformation amid coronavirus outbreak
Lindsay Rittenhouse
A regularly updated list tracking marketers' response to coronavirus
Ad Age Staff

Portal’s camera moves autonomously to stay focused on one person as they move around the room, which was one of the key selling points when it launched in 2018. Workplace is Facebook’s office communication app.

Last year, Facebook released an updated Portal product line with a version that connects to TV. The devices cost between $79 and $229. The product competes with Amazon, Google and Apple devices, and Portal’s voice-controlled assistant is powered by Amazon Alexa.

The gadget received some early public backlash when it first launched because of concerns over Facebook’s privacy policies, and it was seen as yet another way Facebook could absorb consumer data.

When Portal debuted, Facebook emphasized the built-in privacy controls, like encrypted video calls. The “Closer” ad does not mention privacy. It sticks to the pressing concern of the moment, which is how do families stay connected while in physical isolation?

The soundtrack for the new commercial is Queen and David Bowie’s “Under Pressure.”

In this article:

Garett Sloane

Garett Sloane is the tech reporter at Ad Age. 

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

As brands block coronavirus, streaming app Newsy opens an ad slot free from bad news

As brands block coronavirus, streaming app Newsy opens an ad slot free from bad news

The Ad Council launches a private marketplace for White House coronavirus messaging

The Ad Council launches a private marketplace for White House coronavirus messaging
Apple launches a new cheap iPhone to boost sales ahead of its 5G model

Apple launches a new cheap iPhone to boost sales ahead of its 5G model
Houseparty vies with Zoom to be the app of choice for homebound chatters

Houseparty vies with Zoom to be the app of choice for homebound chatters
FTC hunts down marketers of phony COVID-19 cures on Instagram and Amazon

FTC hunts down marketers of phony COVID-19 cures on Instagram and Amazon
Face mask marketer breaks the rules on Snapchat, Facebook and Google and Peacock names sponsors: Tuesday Wake Up Call

Face mask marketer breaks the rules on Snapchat, Facebook and Google and Peacock names sponsors: Tuesday Wake Up Call
How bad actors manipulate Google, Facebook and Snapchat with fraudulent COVID-19 ads

How bad actors manipulate Google, Facebook and Snapchat with fraudulent COVID-19 ads
Apple plans an iPad-like design for its next iPhone and a smaller HomePod

Apple plans an iPad-like design for its next iPhone and a smaller HomePod