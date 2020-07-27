Google extends its work-from-home policy through June 30, 2021
Alphabet-owned Google today said that employees can work from home through June 30, 2021, suggesting that the company sees the coronavirus pandemic lasting well beyond what was initially anticipated, a spokesman told Ad Age.
"To give employees the ability to plan ahead, we are extending our global voluntary work from home option through June 30, 2021 for roles that don’t need to be in the office," Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai wrote in an email to employees today.
The Wall Street Journal was first to report the news.
Google has more than 100,000 employees globally, the majority of whom are based in the U.S. Today’s decision will impact roughly 200,000 people around the world once contract employees are factored in, according to Google.
Companies in the tech sector were among the first to let employees work from home during the early stages of the pandemic. Google first announced a work-from-home policy on March 10. In May, Twitter said employees can work from home forever. Today's announcement by Google sets the stage for other tech companies to follow.
Google has also been actively updating products including Search, Maps and YouTube to help disseminate best practices and quell misinformation. Searches for “coronavirus” are met with a brightly-lit red bar providing the latest information from the World Health Organization, for which Google is also running free ads. The company has also debuted new tools such as “Rising Retail Categories” to help retailers and manufacturers make informed decisions during the pandemic.
The virus has killed nearly 650,000 people globally and spread to more than 16 million people, with hotspots in California, Florida and much of the East Coast, according to John Hopkins University, which is actively tracking the information.
Alphabet, Google's parent, is slated to report its second quarter earnings on Thursday.