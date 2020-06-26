Digital

Honda stops Facebook spending in July, joining fast-growing boycott

The automaker says it is ‘choosing to stand with people united against hate and racism’
By E.J. Schultz. Published on June 26, 2020.
Credit: Honda

Honda’s U.S. division is joining the Facebook ad boycott, making it the first automaker to publicly pledge to join a movement that is gaining momentum by the hour.

“For the month of July, American Honda will withhold its advertising on Facebook and Instagram, choosing to stand with people united against hate and racism. This is in alignment with our company’s values, which are grounded in human respect,” Honda said in a statement.

The move includes spending for the Honda brand as well as Honda-owned Acura.

The move comes within 24 hours of big other advertisers Verizon and Unilever pledging to pause their Facebook and Instagram spending in response to civil rights groups calling out the social media giant for failing to prevent the spread of disinformation and hate speech. 

Unilever took its pause a step further, including Twitter, and extending the timeframe in the U.S. through the end of the year. An American Honda spokeswoman confirmed the automaker would continue spending on Twitter.

Honda is the nation’s 33rd-largest ad spender, according to the latest figures from the Ad Age Datacenter.

Honda spent roughly $693,000 in the past 30 days on Facebook’s platform, according to digital intelligence platform Pathmatics, which tracks where and how brands spend ad dollars. Unlike its rivals, however, the automaker scaled back its ad spend on the social media platform significantly in late May, according to Pathmatics.

Carolyn Everson, VP-Global Business Group of Facebook, earlier this week said: “We deeply respect any brand’s decision and remain focused on the important work of removing hate speech and providing critical voting information. Our conversations with marketers and civil rights organizations are about how, together, we can be a force for good.”

Contributing: George Slefo

