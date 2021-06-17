Instagram adds ads to Reels

Starting today, Instagram will launch ads in Reels, the platform’s short-form video competitor to TikTok.
The launch follows a test in April in select countries with brands including BMW, Nestle’s Nespresso, Louis Vuitton, Netflix, Uber and more. The addition of ads comes less than two years after the video feature was introduced in November 2019.
Instagram says the ads will be full screen and vertical, similar to how ads appear in Stories. The ads will appear in most places where users can view Reels, including the Reels Tab, Stories, Explore and the Instagram Feed. The looping ads can be up to 30 seconds long, the same time as a normal Reel, and will be inserted between Reels where users will be able to like, view, save and share them.
Tapping into a Reel brings the user to a viewer showing Reels scrolling vertically, with ads between them. Like other ads on Instagram, users can control what Reels ads they see and choose to skip an ad, hide it or report it.
“We see Reels as a great way for people to discover new content on Instagram, and so ads are a natural fit,” Justin Osofsky, Instagram’s chief operating officer, said in a statement. “Brands of all sizes can take advantage of this new creative format in an environment where people are already being entertained.”
Agencies and brands testing the new ads feature praised it. “Taking advantage of new and innovative formats like Reels ads is a top priority for our clients, so we’re excited about this new opportunity for brands to reach potential customers,” Amanda Grant, global head of social media at GroupM, said in a statement.
"The Reels Ads we made during our Easter Campaign brought us more visibility, interaction and engagement in our social network profile,” Ana Paula Pelegrini, media coordinator at Dengo Chocolates, said in a statement. “It really helped us to increase our sales conversion strategy, bringing a high volume of interested people and new clients to our e-commerce. In addition, we had a large increase in Assisted Conversions coming from the Reels content during the campaign period."
As with other ads addition, the platform might face a bit of backlash with users who prefer their experience without ads. It’s a delicate balancing act the platform has to perform when trying to appeal to brands and creators, as well as keeping users loyal as e-commerce competition between apps heats up. Reels competitor TikTok has been serving ads with videos since June 2020.
Instagram's parent company Facebook seems on a tear to bring more options to advertisers across its products. This news comes a day after Facebook announced it was putting ads into Oculus VR games and a month after Instagram launched new insights for Reels and Live, showing brands and creators more insights on what kind of accounts their content is reaching and which content formats are seeing the most engagement. Earlier this month, Instagram also held its first Creator Week during which the platform introduced a number of monetization tools for creators, including an affiliation tool also beneficial to brands.