Digital

'The Joe Rogan Experience' helps Spotify win $20 million deal with Omnicom

The holding company and Spotify will partner on research focused on podcast targeting, reporting and measurement
By George P. Slefo. Published on July 08, 2020.
READ THIS NEXT   
Civil rights leaders meet with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg but doubt his commitment to change
Credit: Bloomberg

Omnicom Media Group is committing $20 million for podcast ads on Spotify for the remainder of the year, saying that the company's exclusive rights to "The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast played a large part in closing the deal.

“Everything starts with content,” Catherine Sullivan, chief investment officer at Omnicom Media Group North America, told Ad Age. “The deal with Joe Rogan certainly fueled a lot of the momentum behind [our decision], and the ad tech was the piece that brought it all together for us.”

Omnicom agencies including Hearts & Science, OMD and PHD will have first dibs on available podcasts through Spotify. The holding company will also help improve capabilities, including targeting, reporting and measurement, on Spotify's platform. Omnicom manages $35 billion in global media spend and counts Procter & Gamble, AT&T, Pepsi, McDonald’s and State Farm as clients.

Sullivan says the deal doesn't preclude the holding company from advertising on Spotify rivals such as Pandora, but says it studied the audio category and “felt the assets Spotify had made the most sense for our clients.”

“We were going to make a bet and we felt we needed to, because when you represent clients like State Farm, Pepsi, McDonald’s and AT&T, the expectation is you are going to have first look at all this type of content,” says Sullivan. “Between the two, we felt [Spotify was] the right choice for the client base we represent.”

Related Articles
Revenues from podcast advertising are projected to hit $1 billion by 2021
Ethan Jakob Craft
Spotify is testing a feature that does away with repetition in audio ads
George P. Slefo
Spotify inks deal with Warner Bros. to bring DC Comics universe to platform
George P. Slefo
Spotify debuts new ad tools for podcast advertisers
George P. Slefo

The deal underscores Spotify’s ambitions to be the next major channel of addressable media—what Spotify executives describe as, “the Facebook of digital audio ads.”

The company has amassed a war chest of podcasting content through acquisition and exclusive deals that include Gimlet Media, Joe Rogan, Bill Simmons and the entire DC comics catalog to bring scale to its platform. While tools such as measurement, targeting and engagement are commonplace in other channels including digital video, they’re relatively new technologies that Spotify has introduced to clients including OMG.

Sullivan says addressability was also critical in closing the deal with Spotify. “Audio has worked really well for our clients and we have seen tremendous results,” she says. “But what was missing was the addressability.”

Recent figures from the Interactive Advertising Bureau show that more than $678 million was spent on podcast advertising in the U.S. last year, up 42 percent year-over-year. That figure is expected to climb to $1 billion next year, the IAB says.

In this article:

Thumbnail
George P. Slefo

George P. Slefo is the technology reporter at Ad Age. He previously covered murder and mayhem for the Chicago Sun-Times and prior to that, the Middle East from Amman, Jordan. Slefo is also a veteran of the United States Army.

View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Civil rights leaders meet with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg but doubt his commitment to change

Civil rights leaders meet with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg but doubt his commitment to change
Anti-lockdown Facebook Groups now criticize Black Lives Matter and Quibi draws fresh scrutiny: Tuesday Wake-Up Call

Anti-lockdown Facebook Groups now criticize Black Lives Matter and Quibi draws fresh scrutiny: Tuesday Wake-Up Call
Influencers and their agencies are the unintended victims of the Facebook boycott

Influencers and their agencies are the unintended victims of the Facebook boycott
A continually updated list of brands joining the Facebook ad boycott

A continually updated list of brands joining the Facebook ad boycott
A look at Facebook's top 100 advertisers' spending on day one of the brand boycott

A look at Facebook's top 100 advertisers' spending on day one of the brand boycott
California's privacy law enforcement starts today: what marketers should know

California's privacy law enforcement starts today: what marketers should know
Facebook's open letter to the ad world: We don't profit from hate

Facebook's open letter to the ad world: We don't profit from hate
How Facebook is dealing with the boycott that started with a secretive Twitter account shaming brands

How Facebook is dealing with the boycott that started with a secretive Twitter account shaming brands