Most engaging media and consumer brands on social media
Social love can be fickle, particularly for consumer brands, but there’s actually a lot of stability in the list of brands that get the most engagement in social media.
Sharablee has been counting likes, comments, retweets, video views and other “social actions” for brand posts across Facebook, Instagram and Twitter since 2013. And a few trends emerge from the data. Sports leagues and sites do very well overall. Beauty and fashion do very well among consumer brands. And love for consumer brands is a lot more fickle than for media brands.
Eight of the top media brands for engagement all time as counted by Shareablee are still on the 2019 list. But only five of the top all-time consumer brands made the 2019 list.
Among only two all-time most engaging media brands to fall from grace in 2019 from is Jesus Daily. The other is Spanish-language lifestyle and fashion site Yo Amo Los Zapatos.
Also worth noting: Clicks don’t necessarily mean business success. Forever 21 ranked just off the top 10 for consumer brands in 2019, coming in at No. 11 at 106.5 million engagements. But it still filed for bankruptcy in September. It has slipped from No. 8 last year and No. 3 in 2013, so the trendline was bad. It’s hard to stay cool forever, even if you’re Forever 21.
One of the biggest stars in beauty social media looks to be flaming out. Anastasia Beverly Hills hit Shareablee’s top 20 for the first time in 2014 and climbed all the way to No. 3 in 2017, but it’s off the top 10 list this year, down to No. 20 from No. 5 last year.
Below are lists of the 10 top-performing consumer and media brands this year (through Dec. 9) and all-time (or since Shareablee began counting in 2013) in terms of consumer engagement.