Most engaging media and consumer brands on social media

Not even Jesus Daily could stick in the top 10 forever, and no amount of clicks could save Forever 21 from bankruptcy
By Jack Neff. Published on December 19, 2019.
Social love can be fickle, particularly for consumer brands, but there’s actually a lot of stability in the list of brands that get the most engagement in social media.

Sharablee has been counting likes, comments, retweets, video views and other “social actions” for brand posts across Facebook, Instagram and Twitter since 2013. And a few trends emerge from the data. Sports leagues and sites do very well overall. Beauty and fashion do very well among consumer brands. And love for consumer brands is a lot more fickle than for media brands.

Eight of the top media brands for engagement all time as counted by Shareablee are still on the 2019 list. But only five of the top all-time consumer brands made the 2019 list. 

Among only two all-time most engaging media brands to fall from grace in 2019 from is Jesus Daily. The other is Spanish-language lifestyle and fashion site Yo Amo Los Zapatos.

Also worth noting: Clicks don’t necessarily mean business success. Forever 21 ranked just off the top 10 for consumer brands in 2019, coming in at No. 11 at 106.5 million engagements. But it still filed for bankruptcy in September. It has slipped from No. 8 last year and No. 3 in 2013, so the trendline was bad. It’s hard to stay cool forever, even if you’re Forever 21.

One of the biggest stars in beauty social media looks to be flaming out. Anastasia Beverly Hills hit Shareablee’s top 20 for the first time in 2014 and climbed all the way to No. 3 in 2017, but it’s off the top 10 list this year, down to No. 20 from No. 5 last year.

Below are lists of the 10 top-performing consumer and media brands this year (through Dec. 9) and all-time (or since Shareablee began counting in 2013) in terms of consumer engagement. 

 

 

Most engaging consumer brands
2019
Brand YTD social engagements Engagements per post
Fashion Nova 282.5 million 12,850
Huda Beauty 228.9 million 90,761
Victoria’s Secret 194.9 million 69,771
Kylie Cosmetics 194.1 million 55,033
ColourPop 151.4 million 33,075
Calvin Klein 130.0 million 57,212
Red Bull 128.4 million 8,288
Fentybeauty 127.7 million 54,597
Porsche 113.3 million 126,472
Lamborghini 106.7 million 116,125
All time (since 2013)
Brand Total social engagements Engagements per post
Huda Beauty 1.7 billion 44,504
Victoria’s Secret 1.7 billion 73,629
Fashion Nova 1.5 billion 14,827
Anastasia Beverly Hills 1.2 billion 37,805
Kylie Cosmetics 1.1 billion 68,762
GoPro 928 million 39,037
Urban Outfitters 798 million 23,740
Forever 21 787 million 25,110
Red Bull 652 million 12,253
Brandy Melville USA 614 million 52,207
Most engaging media brands
2019
Brand YTD social engagements Engagements per post
The Shade Room 2.5 billion 133,522
Worldstar Hip Hop 2.2 billion 110,381
Bleacher Report 1.7 billion 72,927
House of Highlights 1.2 billion 233,636
National Geographic 983 million 96,082
SportsCenter 884 million 68,338
ESPN 827 million 58,135
5-Minute Crafts 766 million 66,635
Barstool Sports 756 million 18,781
Ellen Degeneres 613 million 119,084
All time (since 2013)
Brand Total social engagements Engagements per post
WorldStar Hip Hop 9.8 billion 80,247
National Geographic 7.7 billion 99,597
Yo Amo Los Zapatos 7.5 billion 28,905
The Shade Room 7.2 billion 69,862
Bleacher Report 4.9 billion 26,422
SportsCenter 4.6 billion 30,827
House of Highlights 3.5 billion 192,178
Jesus Daily 2.9 billion 6,042
Ellen Degeneres 2.8 billion 94,626
ESPN 2.8 billion 24,023

