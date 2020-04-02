Digital

Netflix’s ‘Tiger King’ claws its way into brands’ tweets

Brands like Crocs, Busch Beer and Sabra get in on the tiger fun
By Ilyse Liffreing. Published on April 02, 2020.
Credit: Sabra

Netflix’s docuseries “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness” has provided an amusing distraction from the turmoil of the coronavirus pandemic. Since airing on March 20, the seven-episode show has climbed to the No.1 spot on the streaming service this week.

“Tiger King” follows the exploits of eccentric Oklahoma zoo owner Joe Exotic, who runs his menagerie of big cats with his blonde mullet and flashy shirts. Memes of Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin, the owner of a big cat sanctuary and who Exotic has a long-running feud with, are flooding social media channels.

It’s no surprise that references to the uber-popular show are also making their way into brands’ tweets. Hard seltzer brands like Four Loko and Truly, along with Crocs and the Philadelphia Flyers’ mascot Gritty, have had some fun incorporating the series, while National Geographic and PETA aim to educate people about the animal rights issues the series brings up.

Crocs

Busch Beer

Natural Light

Four Loko

Truly

Philadelphia Flyers’ Gritty

Sabra

National Geographic

PETA

Burger King CMO 

