P&G and iHeartMedia launch ‘Can’t Cancel Pride’ COVID-19 relief benefit starring Katy Perry, Sia and Billy Porter
The COVID-19 pandemic and Black Lives Matter protests continue to rework Pride plans. Despite this, brands are revamping their ideas to make sure Pride celebrations still happen.
On Tuesday, Procter & Gamble and iHeartMedia announced their own virtual event to raise funds for the LGBTQ+ community, with a focus on organizations impacted by COVID-19.
The hour-long event, called “Can’t Cancel Pride: A COVID-19 Relief Benefit for the LGBTQ+ Community,” will stream June 25 at 9 p.m. on each coast through iHeartMedia’s iHeartRadio app, Facebook and Instagram accounts, and PrideRadio.com. It will also be broadcast on iHeartRadio stations across the country.
The completely virtual event will be hosted by actress and LGBTQ+ advocate Laverne Cox and iHeartRadio on-air personality Elvis Duran, and will feature performances and appearances from Katy Perry, Sia, Adam Lambert, Billy Porter, Ricky Martin and Melissa Etheridge, among others.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed the complex and significant obstacles facing the LGBTQ+ community,” said Marc Pritchard, chief brand officer at Procter & Gamble in a statement. “We must continue to fight hate and intolerance against all people while redoubling our efforts to elevate LGBTQ+ visibility and providing support for those in need. 'Can’t Cancel Pride' is about showing the community that they are not alone and that they are seen and loved, as the pandemic has led to the closure of closed community centers and support systems that millions of LGBTQ+ people rely on every day.”
The goal is to raise $5 million to help those in the LGBTQ+ community who are most in need of support. “Can’t Cancel Pride” has partnered with The Great Cincinnati Foundation to distribute the aid to LGBTQ+ organizations, including GLAAD, SAGE, The Trevor Project, CenterLink and OutRight Action International. The event has also partnered with the National Black Justice Coalition, a civil rights organization specifically dedicated to helping the black LGBTQ+ community.
People who tune in can donate directly on the webpage set up for the event at cantcancelpride.com or can text “RAINBOW” to 56512.
A number of brands have signed up to sponsor the event, including Cadillac, Mattel, Mercedes-Benz, Olay, Crest, Giant Food, Herbal Essences, Puffs, Splat Hair Color and This is L. P&G brands Bounty, Charmin, Dawn, Downy, Jared, Pantene and Tide will help promote the event, as will artists involved.
The event is encouraging people to share their Pride moments with the hashtag #CantCancelPride throughout June.
“There’s no question COVID-19 has impacted the LGBTQ+ community in a variety of ways, and at this time in the U.S., the struggle for equality and inclusion has never been more important,” said Gayle Troberman, chief marketing officer for iHeartMedia, in a statement. “Now is a time we need to come together to support the organizations that help bring critical resources to LGBTQ people in need and Can’t Cancel Pride aims to do just that. Like always, Pride will continue to represent the resilience, beauty and strength of the LGBTQ+ community around the nation and the globe.”