Digital

Privacy watchdog slaps IAB and puts real-time bidding in advertising on notice

European regulators find 'serious infringements' of GDPR in standards established to safeguard data
By Garett Sloane. Published on October 16, 2020.
READ THIS NEXT   
Google develops AR cars for Volvo and Porsche to market in search

European regulators said they will advance the case against IAB Europe early next year.

Credit: Ad Age

European regulators have dealt a blow to one of the digital ad industry’s most vocal advocates, the Interactive Advertising Bureau, declaring that its privacy measures which are meant to safeguard consumer data don’t pass legal muster. The ruling out of Europe on Friday was a significant rebuttal of practices set up by IAB Europe and threatens to undermine the way digital advertising is conducted, not only overseas but in the U.S., according to industry watchers.

The EU regulators said they “found serious GDPR infringements in the system Google and others use to legitimize online tracking,” according to the announcement of findings against the IAB.

Later Friday, IAB Europe CEO Townsend Feehan responded in a blog post that characterized the ruling as a “preliminary” view with “no binding effect.” IAB Europe disputed the findings. “We respectfully disagree with the APD’s apparent interpretation of the law,” Feehan’s post said. (APD is the Belgian data protection authority.)

“If upheld, the APD’s interpretation would have a chilling effect on the development of open-source compliance standards that serve to support industry players and protect consumers,” the post said.

The decision calls into question the IAB’s ability to design frameworks for internet advertising that satisfy the regulators enforcing recent laws like the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation, which was implemented in 2018. The U.S. has seen similar laws emerge, like the California Consumer Privacy Act. The new laws are trying to establish clearer rules about the types of data that companies can collect, and make companies get consent from consumers to use that data.

Consumers have seen the changes, especially on websites, where they see more notices from companies requesting permission to track their online behavior. The EU’s ruling found that the IAB’s solution for getting permission, which was widely adopted, including by Google, does not meet legal standards.

Related articles
Facebook suspends plan to stop collecting Apple's advertising ID on iPhones
Garett Sloane
Google faces $3 billion U.K. suit over use of children’s data
Apple pauses privacy changes, offering reprieve to anxious mobile advertisers
Garett Sloane
With cookies on the way out, brands search for solutions
George P. Slefo

Johnny Ryan, a privacy advocate in the EU, has been among those leading the charge and has criticized the process of data-backed, programmatic online advertising. Critics claim that “real-time bidding,” where internet ads are auctioned off and rely on swapping massive amount of user data, breaks the law under GDPR.

“This has major implications for real-time bidding,” Ryan said in a phone interview, regarding Friday’s ruling.

Ryan points to examples of personal data being used in real-time bidding to place ads on suspicious websites, relying on sensitive sexual orientation and health data. Top publishers in Europe and the U.S. are concerned about the world of programmatic advertising, too, where data about their audiences is sometimes traded, giving advertisers the ability to reach their viewers elsewhere at lower prices, devaluing the main publisher’s inventory.

Proponents of the open web and targeted advertising argue that harsh restrictions will ultimately hurt the online ad marketplace. Both Google and Facebook have emerged as defenders of the open web ad market, and say that without tools that enable some forms of tracking, the price of ads go down, ultimately harming publishers.

Facebook and Google are adopting new measures within their ad platforms that try to comply with new regulations, giving more controls to users to understand how data is used, but also maintaining the efficiency of digital ads.

The IAB is trying to develop practices that could be adopted throughout the industry. In February, through IAB Tech Lab, the organization launched Project Rearc to come up with new ways of handling online ad inventory.

The ruling from the EU could diminish confidence in IAB’s ability to navigate the waters, according to one ad tech industry executive, who spoke on condition of anonymity. “You look to IAB to build those standards for the entire industry, so if it’s not compliant, obviously, it’s alarming,” the executive says.

The IAB was not immediately available to respond to the EU’s ruling.

The EU’s finding against IAB came from the Belgian Data Protection Authority, which is forwarding the decision to a litigation body to take up the case early next year.

“The industry has been too focused on trying to protect incumbent ad tech interests, especially those that dominate today’s ad marketplace, at the expense of consumer trust,” says Jason Kint, CEO of Digital Content Next, a publisher advocacy group. “They clearly can’t, and shouldn’t, speak for publishers, which enjoy and thrive on direct and trusted relationships with consumers.”

In this article:

Garett Sloane

Garett Sloane is the tech reporter at Ad Age. 

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Google develops AR cars for Volvo and Porsche to market in search

Google develops AR cars for Volvo and Porsche to market in search
Here's how Walmart is persuading advertisers to hop into its shopping cart

Here's how Walmart is persuading advertisers to hop into its shopping cart
Facebook taps boomer appeal to draw holiday advertisers

Facebook taps boomer appeal to draw holiday advertisers
The leader of Walmart's ad business departs

The leader of Walmart's ad business departs

What Apple's new 5G iPhone 12 means for Verizon, brands and media

What Apple's new 5G iPhone 12 means for Verizon, brands and media
Facebook fixes Holocaust denial policy and Disney shakes up media ranks: Tuesday Wake-Up Call

Facebook fixes Holocaust denial policy and Disney shakes up media ranks: Tuesday Wake-Up Call
Kanye West urges Americans to write him in as President—and buy his pricey merch

Kanye West urges Americans to write him in as President—and buy his pricey merch
Nothing says '2020' more than a political rallying cry of 'Settle for Biden'

Nothing says '2020' more than a political rallying cry of 'Settle for Biden'