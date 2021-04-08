Publicis Groupe signs on to The Trade Desk's cookie replacement
Publicis Groupe struck a deal with ad tech firm The Trade Desk to ensure its clients can continue to target customers in a post-cookie world.
The deal will bring together Trade Desk's Unified ID 2.0 with CORE ID, the ID solution from Publicis' ad tech unit Epsilon. CORE ID will now be interoperable with Unified ID 2.0, allowing the two solutions to share collected information on users and better verify audiences.
The move unites two identity solutions that were previously in competition with each other. Epsilon’s CORE ID, which uses deterministic purchase data to create identities for more than 200 million adults, was seen as a possible competitor to Unified ID 2.0 in the battle for an advertising identifier.
The announcements come as the ad tech industry continues to scramble for a replacement to the third-party cookie, text files that live in browsers and are used to track people from site to site.
“We are building a next generation personalized media platform, powered by real identities to enable them to speak to their customers on an individual basis across all channels,” said Arthur Sadoun, chairman and CEO of Publicis Groupe, in a statement. He adds that the partnership, “will give our clients a decisive and exclusive competitive advantage to accelerate their growth, reduce their costs and continuously improve their customer understanding.”
While Trade Desk has been recruiting publishers to adopt Unified ID 2.0, the deal is the first with an agency.
Also under the agreement, Publicis Groupe clients can now activate the identities provided by CORE ID using The Trade Desk as the exclusive demand-side platform. CORE ID identities can also continue to use existing Epsilon-owned platforms.
Earlier this year, The Trade Desk handed over operations of Unified ID 2.0 to PreBid. Unified ID 2.0 is currently being tested and is not yet available.