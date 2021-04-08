Digital

Publicis Groupe signs on to The Trade Desk's cookie replacement

The deal unites two competing advertising identity solutions
By Mike Juang. Published on April 08, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Twitter goes after e-commerce and direct response brands with ad showcase
Credit: Courtesy of Publicis Groupe and The Trade Desk

Publicis Groupe struck a deal with ad tech firm The Trade Desk to ensure its clients can continue to target customers in a post-cookie world. 

The deal will bring together Trade Desk's Unified ID 2.0 with CORE ID, the ID solution from Publicis' ad tech unit Epsilon. CORE ID will now be interoperable with Unified ID 2.0, allowing the two solutions to share collected information on users and better verify audiences. 

The move unites two identity solutions that were previously in competition with each other. Epsilon’s CORE ID, which uses deterministic purchase data to create identities for more than 200 million adults, was seen as a possible competitor to Unified ID 2.0 in the battle for an advertising identifier. 

The announcements come as the ad tech industry continues to scramble for a replacement to the third-party cookie, text files that live in browsers and are used to track people from site to site. 

“We are building a next generation personalized media platform, powered by real identities to enable them to speak to their customers on an individual basis across all channels,” said Arthur Sadoun, chairman and CEO of Publicis Groupe, in a statement. He adds that the partnership, “will give our clients a decisive and exclusive competitive advantage to accelerate their growth, reduce their costs and continuously improve their customer understanding.”

While Trade Desk has been recruiting publishers to adopt Unified ID 2.0, the deal is the first with an agency. 

Also under the agreement, Publicis Groupe clients can now activate the identities provided by CORE ID using The Trade Desk as the exclusive demand-side platform. CORE ID identities can also continue to use existing Epsilon-owned platforms.

Earlier this year, The Trade Desk handed over operations of Unified ID 2.0 to PreBid. Unified ID 2.0 is currently being tested and is not yet available.

 

 

In this article:

Mike Juang

Mike Juang covers the world of Ad Tech for Ad Age. He joined Ad Age after writing and producing at CNBC, Cheddar and Bloomberg, and holds a Master's from NYU and from the University of Edinburgh. 

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Twitter goes after e-commerce and direct response brands with ad showcase

Twitter goes after e-commerce and direct response brands with ad showcase
Digital ad revenue increases more than 12% despite pandemic headwinds: IAB

Digital ad revenue increases more than 12% despite pandemic headwinds: IAB
Google wins Oracle copyright fight as Supreme Court overturns ruling

Google wins Oracle copyright fight as Supreme Court overturns ruling
Verizon Media reaches deal to use Catalina shopper data in programmatic digital buys

Verizon Media reaches deal to use Catalina shopper data in programmatic digital buys
Digital advertisers push alternative to Google's cookie-replacement plan

Digital advertisers push alternative to Google's cookie-replacement plan
Bloomberg Media readies first-party data play

Bloomberg Media readies first-party data play

Cybersecurity firm White Ops rebrands as 'Human' amid tech's reckoning with race

Cybersecurity firm White Ops rebrands as 'Human' amid tech's reckoning with race
TripleLift to sell majority stake to Vista Equity Partners

TripleLift to sell majority stake to Vista Equity Partners