Samsung becomes exclusive mobile gaming device partner for Twitch Rivals
Samsung Electronics has announced a new partnership with Twitch which will make the electronics supplier the exclusive mobile gaming device partner of Twitch Rivals North America, the platform’s series of online competitions designed for Twitch streamers.
The year-long partnership, which will put Samsung gaming devices in the hands of Twitch Rivals streamers, will also include regular branded mobile gaming challenges, a tournament series and a gamer influencer strategy. All challenges and events will feature Samsung’s lineup of Galaxy 5G mobile gaming devices.
Regular branded crossover gaming challenges and events where Twitch Rivals and Samsung will pair top streamers with gaming franchises will be a large piece of the partnership. One of those series, called “Mobile Mondays,” will be a weekly tournament series in which Twitch streamers will be able to win cash and other prizes.
Later this year, Samsung and Twitch Rivals will also select “mobile gaming heroes,” a group of Twitch streamers that represent the next generation of gaming professionals, who will act as influencers by producing original content, host livestreams and be present at events. Samsung did not share the cost of the partnership.
“Our flagship Galaxy devices help gamers win, with high-resolution screens and advanced processing power to deliver an amazing gaming experience. And, of course 5G can help to deliver the low latency environment gamers want, especially in multi-player environments,” said Jude Buckley, executive VP of mobile, Samsung Electronics America, in a statement. “Now, layering in an exciting partnership with Twitch Rivals, we are well-poised to show-off Samsung’s power and performance of our mobile product portfolio.”
The partnership is kicking off with a live Twitch Rivals broadcast today. Twitch will also host a livestream of Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event, where the brand is expected to reveal its new Galaxy S21 lineup, on the last day of CES, Thursday at 10 a.m. EST. Samsung is also livestreaming its Galaxy Unpacked event to YouTube and its webpage.
Twitch created Twitch Rivals in 2018 to engage its streamers with online competitions. This year, there will be more than 100 events.
“Samsung’s industry-leading mobile gaming devices will allow gamers to not only stream their favorite Twitch Rivals content, but also fully engage in the unparalleled chat and interactivity that feeds the Twitch community,” said Lou Garate, global head of sponsorship sales for Twitch, in a statement.
Samsung isn’t new to the world of esports and gaming. In May, Samsung partnered with esports organization T1 Entertainment and Sportsm—known for its League of Legends and Valorant teams—to have its gamers practice on Samsung gaming monitors. The brand also streams popular games like “Among Us” and “Fortnite” on Twitch, and will host gamers as a “Team Galaxy Gamer” on its channel, which now has 8,300 followers. Most recently, in November, Samsung partnered with esports organization Gen G to host a two-day livestreamed gaming event with influencers JoJo Siwa and Loren Gray.