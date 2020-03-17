Digital

On St. Patrick's Day, brands bring us together with a social distancing message

Brands like Captain Morgan and the Indianapolis Colts encourage people to stay at home this year
By Ilyse Liffreing. Published on March 17, 2020.
Credit: Captain Morgan via Twitter

There’s no denying that St. Patrick’s Day is different this year. The deadly coronavirus pandemic has quarantined people to their homes on a night when the tradition is to go out, have a pint or two and celebrate with friends and family. In cities around the world, St. Patrick’s parades were canceled, and even the bars in Ireland closed. Brands have to be mindful of their messaging during this time or face backlash if they appear too insensitive.

Despite the uncertainty right now, brands are still finding ways to incorporate St. Patrick’s Day into their messaging, even if social distancing has put a damper on St. Patrick's Day festivities. 

Alcohol brands like Guinness and Jameson are stepping up and providing funds to communities and telling people to keep safe. While in other sectors, brands like Xbox, Chubbies and Tourism Ireland try to keep the spirits up. A common refrain is to enjoy a safe St. Patrick's Day from the comfort of home. 

Related articles
‘Don’t worry, we’ll march again,’ Guinness says in ad after St. Patrick’s Day parade suspensions
E.J. Schultz
Opinion: What 9/11 can teach us about marketing in the time of coronavirus
Bradley Johnson
A regularly updated list tracking marketers' response to coronavirus
Ad Age Staff

Guinness

When the coronavirus struck, Guinness had to quickly amend its plans for the holiday and is instead showing a unifying ad from Philadelphia-based agency Quaker City Mercantile. Jay Sethi, who oversees Guinness as the chief marketing officer for Diageo Beer Co., spoke to Ad Age about the new campaign. The beer brand is also pledging $500,000 to help communities impacted by coronavirus.  

Jameson

Whiskey brand Jameson is stepping up to help support bartenders, a lot of whom are now out of a job due to bars closing for the coronavirus. On social, the Pernod Ricard brand announced it’s pledging $500,000 to support the charity of the United States Bartenders’ Guild and also matching every dollar donated by others, up to $100,000, to the Bartender Emergency Assistance Program until the end of March.  

Captain Morgan

The Captain of Captain Morgan, dressed all in green, encourages people to stay home this St. Patrick’s Day.

Dogfish Head Brewery

Dogfish Head Brewery toasts to staying connected. 

Here's the messaging from non-alcohol brands on St. Patrick's Day:

Xbox

Dropkick Murphys 

Tourism Ireland

Chubbies

Popchips

16 Handles

Zia Records

Indianapolis Colts

Cincinnati Bengals

Chicago Cubs

MTV

In this article:

Ilyse Liffreing

Ilyse Liffreing is a reporter and the social media editor at Ad Age. 

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Amazon tells suppliers it won't accept new shipments of nonessential items until April 5

Amazon tells suppliers it won't accept new shipments of nonessential items until April 5
Facebook’s Sheryl Sandberg says even politicians can’t post coronavirus lies

Facebook’s Sheryl Sandberg says even politicians can’t post coronavirus lies
Amazon to hire 100,000 to help meet coronavirus-related order spike

Amazon to hire 100,000 to help meet coronavirus-related order spike
Google launches Verily site for coronavirus tests, sparking health privacy concerns

Google launches Verily site for coronavirus tests, sparking health privacy concerns
Instagram warns of coronavirus disinformation infecting augmented reality

Instagram warns of coronavirus disinformation infecting augmented reality
Apple to close U.S. stores, and all those outside greater China for two weeks

Apple to close U.S. stores, and all those outside greater China for two weeks
Safari, Firefox score major win under new CCPA changes

Safari, Firefox score major win under new CCPA changes
Pleading hardship, SXSW honors badges for future festivals but no full refunds

Pleading hardship, SXSW honors badges for future festivals but no full refunds