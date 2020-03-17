On St. Patrick's Day, brands bring us together with a social distancing message
There’s no denying that St. Patrick’s Day is different this year. The deadly coronavirus pandemic has quarantined people to their homes on a night when the tradition is to go out, have a pint or two and celebrate with friends and family. In cities around the world, St. Patrick’s parades were canceled, and even the bars in Ireland closed. Brands have to be mindful of their messaging during this time or face backlash if they appear too insensitive.
Despite the uncertainty right now, brands are still finding ways to incorporate St. Patrick’s Day into their messaging, even if social distancing has put a damper on St. Patrick's Day festivities.
Alcohol brands like Guinness and Jameson are stepping up and providing funds to communities and telling people to keep safe. While in other sectors, brands like Xbox, Chubbies and Tourism Ireland try to keep the spirits up. A common refrain is to enjoy a safe St. Patrick's Day from the comfort of home.
Guinness
When the coronavirus struck, Guinness had to quickly amend its plans for the holiday and is instead showing a unifying ad from Philadelphia-based agency Quaker City Mercantile. Jay Sethi, who oversees Guinness as the chief marketing officer for Diageo Beer Co., spoke to Ad Age about the new campaign. The beer brand is also pledging $500,000 to help communities impacted by coronavirus.
Jameson
Whiskey brand Jameson is stepping up to help support bartenders, a lot of whom are now out of a job due to bars closing for the coronavirus. On social, the Pernod Ricard brand announced it’s pledging $500,000 to support the charity of the United States Bartenders’ Guild and also matching every dollar donated by others, up to $100,000, to the Bartender Emergency Assistance Program until the end of March.
Captain Morgan
The Captain of Captain Morgan, dressed all in green, encourages people to stay home this St. Patrick’s Day.
Dogfish Head Brewery
Dogfish Head Brewery toasts to staying connected.
Here's the messaging from non-alcohol brands on St. Patrick's Day: