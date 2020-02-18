Supreme Oreos are coming, but not everyone is a fan
Oreo has confirmed it’s going Supreme. The cookie is the latest to partner with the streetwear brand, known for its high prices, drop model and collaborations with popular brands.
On Tuesday afternoon, Oreo tweeted out a Double Stuf red cookie filled with white creme and labeled with the Supreme logo, along with the words: “Dropping soon.” The tweet garnered 3,200 likes and 750 retweets within an hour.
An Oreo spokesperson also confirmed Oreo’s involvement in the collaboration but said to stay tuned to Supreme announcements for further news.
Supreme dropped the Oreo news as it revealed its spring-summer 2020 accessories and lookbook online. Supreme’s Twitter account @TheSupremeSaint first shared the bright red cookie Tuesday morning. By afternoon, the tweet had nearly 60,000 likes and more than 16,000 retweets. Meanwhile, Twitter account Supreme Drops @dropssupreme, which is not affiliated with the brand, shared a photo of what the packaging will look like:
The cookie was actually first leaked six months ago on Reddit, where users doubted its “legitimacy.”
The retailer’s 2020 line is scheduled to drop at its New York stores on the Lower East Side of Manhattan and in Brooklyn on February 20, and online the following week. The new Oreos will be sold for $8 for a three-pack. Compare this to a typical $3.99 pack containing 36 Oreos.
Jason Kletzky, founder and president at Collaborations Licensing LLC, seems to be the one behind the licensing deal. On Tuesday he posted a photo of the Supreme Oreo to LinkedIn with the comment: “2 years in the making…” He did not respond to a request for comment.
It's an unusual collaboration for Supreme, which usually sticks with collaborations with fashion and lifestyle brands. Zane Comer, executive creative director of Within, a branding company, believes the two brands have little to lose from the collab. "Hype has a formula," he says. "For Supreme, it's a low-risk way to generate earned impressions. If the collab doesn't go viral, nobody knows about it. No harm, no foul. For Oreo, associating their product with a brand that has the cool-factor of Supreme also creates legitimate relevance out of thin air."
But not everyone is a fan. Supreme, once a small skateboarding store, has grown a cult following, and as its brand grows in popularity, so does its prices. A $485 Supreme x Louis Vuitton T-shirt was marked up to $2,500 on eBay in 2017. “Can’t wait to spend my rent on cookies” tweets one Twitter user. “Don’t have $250 to spend on eBay for them” tweets another. And yet another: “Supreme running out of ideas at this point.”
"As their value lives in their logo, Supreme has clearly jumped the shark with their overpriced Oreos which destroys the value when eaten," says Jeff Greenfield, co-founder at C3 Metrics.
Even Instagram influencer Daquan, who has 14 million followers, shared his disbelief in a post to his users. Others are simply upset that they closely resemble Oreo's Red Velvet-flavored cookies.
Supreme merchandise can be so expensive that some people fantasize about destroying it altgother. Earlier in February, The Guardian reported that YouTubers and influencers were sharing videos of them burning, tearing up and taking Sharpies to their expensive Surpreme garb. Viewers watched, as it turns out, because they wished they could do it themselves.
Even negative sentiment gives the brand the hype it needs, says Alice Fournier, senior vice president of digital commerce at Geometry Global. "It's a key component of driving brand love, by giving the brand the edge it needs."
Oreo is not the only partnership in Supreme's 2020 line. As part of 49 new accessories, Supreme will also sell Supreme Ziploc bags, Speedo goggles, Spalding basketballs, Fujifilm packs, Zippo lighters and Hanes underwear, among others.