Twitter names Beverly W. Jackson to newly created global marketing role
Twitter picked up a new leader for its brand and marketing team, Beverly W. Jackson, who will report directly to Leslie Berland, Twitter’s chief marketing officer.
Twitter announced the management move today, naming Jackson as VP of global brand and consumer marketing. “Twitter is real, unfiltered, raw, and I’ve seen the incredible work the teams here have done to bring that energy to its campaigns and real-world activations,” Jackson said in a statement released by Twitter.
Jackson most recently worked for Activision Blizzard, and before that at MGM Resorts, handling social media and marketing for both companies. She has also worked for The Recording Academy doing social media for the Grammy Awards, a close Twitter partner for years.
“In this role, Beverly will be responsible for leading our global consumer marketing, brand, social, and consumer product marketing teams,” Twitter said in the announcement, noting that Jackson’s position is a new role for the company.
Twitter’s marketing team is known for inserting the brand at live events like the Super Bowl and Academy Awards, and promoting the brand through media and sports partnerships. Twitter also typically plays a big role at industry conferences, when they are held in person, like SXSW in Austin.
Twitter has been looking to boost its adoption with wider audiences and across the world. Twitter reached 187 million daily user in the third quarter, which was up 29% year over year. However, the figure was only up from 186 million the prior quarter. In comparison, close rival Snapchat tallied 249 million daily users in the third quarter, an increase of 18% year over year, and up from 238 million in the second quarter.
Twitter has been making changes to its service to appeal to broader sets of interests and to make the platform easier to navigate. For instance, the company introduced “topics” this year, which is a way for users to follow categories of content. Twitter also has worked on its algorithm to recommend more engaging tweets and accounts.
“We want to make it easier for people to find what they are looking for when they come to Twitter by better organizing content around Topics and Interests,” Twitter said in its latest note to investors in October.