Walmart taps Facebook Live, Ree Drummond in social commerce effort

Giant retailer expands shoppable livestreams beyond TikTok in search of new platforms—and the Pioneer Woman's followers
By Jack Neff. Published on May 20, 2021.
Credit: Walmart

Walmart is taking its social commerce efforts beyond TikTok, preparing a livestream with Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond for Facebook Live and its own website next week following two shoppable live events on TikTok since December.

The move to Facebook Live comes from a combination of wanting to try more platforms and the reality that the Pioneer Woman’s following is more easily found on Facebook than TikTok, says Walmart U.S. Chief Marketing Officer William White. But it all signals that Walmart likes what it’s seen so far from live social commerce.

“This builds on previous events we’ve done,” White says. “We did one around the holidays that exceeded our expectations in a number of ways and came back in March with another that exceeded our expectations. We’re encouraged that our customers find these entertaining and a unique way to shop.”

The continued push into social commerce comes in recognition of two things. The U.S. generally is well behind other parts of the world, particularly China, in developing social commerce. And given that influencers, or most anyone, can launch shoppable livestreams, there’s no guarantee that big established retailers will dominate a space in the U.S. that’s already a $300 billion annual business in China, according to White.

“We want to continue to be a leader in that innovation,” White says. “Many industry experts point to sizeable numbers in the U.S. in coming years, so we want to be there.” He believes Walmart’s standing as a place where 91% of the U.S. shops today will give it a strong entry in social commerce and playing off one of its most popular exclusive brands—Pioneer Woman—will help too.

Dummond’s livestream, which begins May 25 at 5 p.m. EST, will include merchandise not available in stores or anywhere else, White says. She’ll also answer live questions, which White sees “an opportunity to reach new and different customers than we have in our previous livestreams.”

Walmart’s previous TikTok livestreams have included an influencer variety show to market apparel and a beauty-focused livestream tapping influencers to sell beauty products alongside brand marketers such as L’Oreal.

“We’re very commited to testing and learning,” White says. “So I think you can expect to see us on a variety of platforms with different creators throughout the rest of the year.

Jack Neff

Jack Neff, editor at large, covers household and personal-care marketers, Walmart and market research. He's based near Cincinnati and has previously written for the Atlanta Journal Constitution, Bloomberg, and trade publications covering the food, woodworking and graphic design industries and worked in corporate communications for the E.W. Scripps Co.

