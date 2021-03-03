Digital

Xandr says it will be flexible to work with all ad IDs in the post-cookie future

AT&T-owned ad company announces plans to integrate with multiple tracking options that are in the works
By Mike Juang and Garett Sloane. Published on March 03, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Google rejects plan to replace third-party cookies with personal ad IDs
Credit: Xandr via Instagram

Xandr, the AT&T-owned digital ad marketplace, said it will be open to almost all of the new data-tracking options for targeting ads online once the third-party cookie is put to rest, which is coming soon.

On Wednesday, Xandr made its pronouncement of ultimate flexibility to work with almost any of the ad targeting products in development across the industry. Xandr referred to its willingness to integrate with Unified ID 2.0, LiveRamp’s Authenticated Identity Infrastructure and netID in Europe. These are all new products that are in development to replace what are known as cookies, which has been the main way of tracking the web browsing behavior of consumers and applying that data to ad targeting. Cookies are losing effectiveness as web browsers like Apple Safari and Google Chrome enact new privacy measures.

“Xandr has been head’s down evaluating the many ways we can flexibly support our clients on both sides of the marketplace, as we approach the deprecation of third-party cookies and identifiers,” the company said in its announcement on Wednesday. “We are in a truly unique position as the only end-to-end platform on the open internet, and so we can take a multi-pronged approach to working with buyers, sellers and scaled data owners so they can continue to target, activate and measure against premium media. And now we’re ready to talk about it.”

Xandr’s announcement comes as Google takes an opposite stance. On Wednesday, Google explicitly stated that it would not be working with these alternatives to cookies. Google said it was working on its own solution for targeting ads online that would rely more on aggregate forms of data as opposed to trackers that could be linked to more individualized information like email addresses. Of course, Google has its own bevy of first-party data with its direct relationship with billions of mobile phone owners on Android devices, YouTube subscribers, and Gmail users. That would mean it does not need to rely as much on anonymized trackers that could be indirectly associated with individual web users.

Xandr wants to make it so buyers and sellers can use almost any new identifier—cookie alternative—they want. “On Xandr’s platform, buyers will be able to utilize their identity providers of choice to drive targeting and frequency-capping strategies across scaled inventory, meeting campaign objectives through private and open marketplace transactions in one of the largest omnichannel, global supply exchanges,” the company said. “Publishers will be able to leverage their first-party IDs and industry ID solutions across deal types in ad requests in order to monetize inventory without cookies or device IDs.”

The entire ad industry is scrambling for new answers to continue targeted advertising on the open web, and in new frontiers like connected TV, at a time when privacy and data security have become a priority. Apple has been one of the most outspoken proponents of privacy and has taken drastic steps to seal off consumer data from players in the ad market. For instance, Apple has restricted web tracking on Safari and accessibility to the Apple Identifier for Advertisers, which is a unique number associated with people’s iPhones—without IDFA, it’s difficult to run personalized ads on Apple platforms.

“We’re working on bringing the two sides of the marketplace together to deliver at scale,” said Ewa Maciukiewicz, senior director, audience and identity data product, Xandr. “Think about this as creating a link or common currency for buyers and sellers transacting on different solutions.”

Buyers will be able to achieve campaign objectives by using their identity providers of choice to drive targeting and frequency-capping strategies across scaled inventory, said Maciukiewicz in an announcement. Meanwhile, publishers can use both first-party and industry advertising identifier solutions across deal types in ad requests to monetize ad inventory without relying on cookies or device identifiers, she said.
 

In this article:

Mike Juang

Mike Juang covers the world of Ad Tech for Ad Age. He joined Ad Age after writing and producing at CNBC, Cheddar and Bloomberg, and holds a Master's from NYU and from the University of Edinburgh. 

Follow View all articles by this author
Garett Sloane

Garett Sloane is the tech reporter at Ad Age. 

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Google rejects plan to replace third-party cookies with personal ad IDs

Google rejects plan to replace third-party cookies with personal ad IDs
All U.S. Apple stores now open one year after closures began

All U.S. Apple stores now open one year after closures began
Spotify announces ad network in push to monetize the audio-only market

Spotify announces ad network in push to monetize the audio-only market
Inside Triller's troubles, from fights with a music giant to a tripped-up TV launch

Inside Triller's troubles, from fights with a music giant to a tripped-up TV launch
Microsoft says Google and Facebook should pay publishers for news

Microsoft says Google and Facebook should pay publishers for news
Facebook joins Clubhouse, and behind SheaMoisture's 'ode to Black women': Thursday Wake-Up Call

Facebook joins Clubhouse, and behind SheaMoisture's 'ode to Black women': Thursday Wake-Up Call
TikTok's sale to Walmart, Oracle shelved while Biden assesses threat: WSJ

TikTok's sale to Walmart, Oracle shelved while Biden assesses threat: WSJ
Google update reveals how companies use browser extensions to harvest data

Google update reveals how companies use browser extensions to harvest data