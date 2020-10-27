How to win hearts when loyalty is up for grabs
For many consumers, 2020 is a year of firsts. For some, it’s the very first time they’ve booked a virtual doctor’s appointment or subscribed to a meal-kit delivery service. These new attitudes, behaviors and purchasing habits may be here to stay. Around 73% of U.S. consumers surveyed say they have tried a new shopping behavior during the pandemic—such as buying from a new store, site or brand—and most intend to continue.
With loyalty up for grabs, how can brands capture the attention of new audiences and retain the hard-earned support of established customers?
Capture the attention of new audiences
With trialing on the rise, there’s an opportunity to tap into a whole new audience and accelerate demand to grow your business. Agile targeting and signal strength paired with content and platform relevance will be key when it comes to brands being able to effectively deliver an experience that wins over these newcomers.
Here are some ways to accomplish that:
- Test and learn with promotions. In the spirit of trying something new, don’t be afraid to test and learn through various ad formats, promotions and audience segments. Take advantage of tools such as geotargeting that drive relevance by enabling your brand to go local—and focus on the regions, cities and communities that will likely have the greatest impact.
- Maximize relevancy by tapping into audience segmentation. Use audience- and interest-based targeting across relevant platforms to attract newcomers based on affinity or interests that align with your product or service.
Strengthen your relationship with loyalists
According to Ipsos, two in three people surveyed globally said the way a business responds to the pandemic will seriously impact their future spending. So how can brands show up in an authentic, impactful way to keep loyal customers happy?
- Be an advocate. Action speaks louder than words. By taking regular and consistent actions over time, brands can signal their commitment to their values. Drive brand loyalty by highlighting the values you share with your customers and showing them how you're driving positive change.
- Stay connected and communicate. With safer shopping habits anticipated to continue, it’s important to stay connected to your customers and communicate how your brand is adapting to maintain the trust and quality of service. For example, consider that fear of going out is a new friction. Among people surveyed globally, one in two say they would pay more for products that offer assurances of quality and safety. As a best practice, consider incorporating phrases such as “contact free,” “curbside pickup” and “home delivery” to communicate your brand's commitment to safety.
Loyal customers help build great brands. To reach existing customers or people who have previously shown interest in your business—online or off—take advantage of tools that enable you to build out custom audience segments to demonstrate advocacy and stay connected.
Meet your audience where they are
Just as important as knowing who your audience is and what they want to hear, is knowing where to reach them.
Social media offers a wide range of possibilities for advertisers looking to connect with specific audiences in a brand-safe environment. For example, Facebook Watch, launched globally in 2018, offers viewers a go-to place to discover videos across Facebook for whatever they’re into. Through its In-stream Reserve buying platform, advertisers can connect with new and established audiences as they navigate their “new normal.”
And that’s something everyone—consumers and marketers—can appreciate in today’s changing environment.
With Facebook’s In-Stream Reserve, advertisers have the flexibility to utilize different targeting levers that match their unique brand needs, with fixed pricing and guaranteed delivery—whether that’s using Custom Audiences to retain your most loyal customers or utilizing geotargeting to win over the hearts of new trialists who are local to your business.
To learn more about how Facebook’s In-Stream solutions can help capture new audiences and loyalists visit fb.me/reservefb