Finding courage: a guide for agencies

Agencies used to meet regularly with CEOs or company founders, but now an agency relationship is often confined to the middle of an organization—a narrow view of business through the lens of marketing and sales. Those clients often have as limited access to their upper management as the agency, which means creativity dies in an endless cycle of second-guessing.

Uncertainty leads to fear, and fear leads to people acting out. Only through bravery can we break the chain of diminishing returns.

What does it mean to be brave? For starters, agencies should go back to basics and not only stand up for themselves, but for each other.

Talk to each other. If an agency gets ghosted by a client, other agencies should know about it. Ghosts hide in the dark, so shine a light on them.

Make sure you get paid. I once interviewed a client who bragged that because his brand was famous—one that every creative agency wanted on their reel—he could squeeze and underpay every agency he hired.

Own your ideas. Look at how creative IP is treated in Hollywood versus the ad industry. (And while we’re at it, why haven’t the nice folks who created “Ted Lasso” cut a fat check to the team that created the character for an ad?) Even if you don’t win the business, you should get paid for any ideas that get made.

Protect your people. That tin-pot telecom tyrant does not get to yell at you, even if he no longer likes the color of the homepage he approved last week. Acting like a jackass exposes your insecurity, it does not assert your authority. There are too many clients who believe that casually abusive behavior is defensible in the name of stress, deadlines or ambition.



Collaborate and celebrate. Any campaign that makes it past the gauntlet of approvals to actually get produced only got there because of a team of people doing a thousand little things that led to a big idea. For example: