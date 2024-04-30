New business pitches are broken—here’s how agencies can fix them

They say new business is the lifeblood of any agency, so why does it feel like an entire industry has a bad case of anemia?

There have been plenty of pitches lately, with some big wins and new campaigns on the horizon. The victors are hoping to hire, breathing a sigh of relief over not having to make staff cuts this quarter, while vanquished agencies are bereft, scratching their heads over where things veered off course. Yet even winning agencies seem more exhausted than elated, giving off a collective vibe of disenchantment like a bunch of Peloton owners after the lockdowns ended.

I called around to ask why, and the answers I heard from both agencies and clients suggest new business is no longer an adrenaline-fueled roller coaster of creativity.

Pitching today has become a treadmill marathon for survival.

Even if an agency wins, the shortened lifespan of a CMO means this exciting new relationship may tear itself apart in two or three years, max. The doomsday clock ticking in the background sort of puts a damper on the honeymoon period.

And for clients, a new agency relationship is a mixed blessing. CMOs are momentarily relieved because searching for a new agency bought them at least a year of job security. Last year’s disappointing performance can be blamed on the previous agency, and slow growth this year can be attributed to launching a new campaign. But onboarding a new agency is tedious, and though procurement will try to get more for less, the juice isn’t always worth the squeeze.