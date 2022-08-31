Watch the newest commercials from Airbnb, KFC, Honda and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: Airbnb shows scenes from a mother and daughter’s stay at a potato-shaped building in Boise, Idaho—an example of the kind of offbeat properties you can find in its “OMG!” category. KFC hypes its limited-time $6 2-piece Drum & Thigh Combo Meal. And Honda traces its history—from a maker of motorized bicycles to a manufacturer of EVs—in a spot with the tagline “The Power of Dreams.”