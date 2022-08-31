Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Airbnb, KFC, Honda and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on August 31, 2022.
Watch the newest commercials from Samsung, Ulta Beauty, Gatorade and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: Airbnb shows scenes from a mother and daughter’s stay at a potato-shaped building in Boise, Idaho—an example of the kind of offbeat properties you can find in its “OMG!” category. KFC hypes its limited-time $6 2-piece Drum & Thigh Combo Meal. And Honda traces its history—from a maker of motorized bicycles to a manufacturer of EVs—in a spot with the tagline “The Power of Dreams.”

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Forever Determined
Honda: Forever Determined
Premiered on: Keeping Up With the Kardashians, E!
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 683,339,128 (3% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,373,349 (1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.87%
Attention Index: 105 (5% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Training Camp
Little Caesars Pizza: Training Camp
Premiered on: George Lopez, TBS
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,536,913,700 (15% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $5,031,917 (12% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.42%
Attention Index: 90 (10% more interruptions than avg.)
Abuelita
KFC: Abuelita
Premiered on: Good Morning Football, NFL Network
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,587,847,857 (5% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $5,782,866 (5% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.35%
Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)
Start Playing and Never Stop Playing
Gatorade: Start Playing and Never Stop Playing
Premiered on: A Different World, TV ONE
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 350,641,362 (23% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,712,548 (27% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.09%
Attention Index: 95 (5% more interruptions than avg.)
OMG!: Mashed Potato Time
Airbnb: OMG!: Mashed Potato Time
Premiered on: 2022 U.S. Open Tennis, ESPN2
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 34,607,252 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $329,266 (1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.18%
Attention Index: 98 (2% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.
