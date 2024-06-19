Watch the newest commercials from Allstate, Chick-fil-A, Dunkin’ and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by TV measurement company iSpot.tv. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: The Chick-fil-A cows stage a “micro-storm” to keep a man from making his “famous burgers.” Allstate deploys a couple of garden gnomes to make a point about how easy it is to switch your home insurance (to Allstate). And Dunkin’ welcomes its celebrity summer interns—aka Dunkin’Terns. (Ad Age’s Erika Wheless has the backstory: “Watch Dunkin’s new campaign with Will Arnett and Corporate Natalie.”)