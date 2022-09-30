Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from GoDaddy, Best Western, Upwork and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on September 30, 2022.
Watch the newest commercials from Kohl’s, Skims, Maytag and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: Best Western wants you to know that you can earn double rewards points for stays through Nov. 21. An undead boss says that Upwork is “where businesses meet great remote talent, and remote talent meets great opportunity.” (Ad Age’s Alexandra Jardine has the backstory: “Upwork’s zombie boss delivers workplace advice from beyond the grave.”) And GoDaddy says, “Small business ‘firsts’ never stop coming.”

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Fashion Meets Function
Oura: Fashion Meets Function
Premiered on: Good Morning America, ABC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 70,675,452 (18% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $480,863 (5% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.32%
Attention Index: 79 (21% more interruptions than avg.)
This Is How We Work Now
Upwork: This Is How We Work Now
Premiered on: Way Too Early With Jonathan Lemire, MSNBC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 330,391,217 (9% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,277,883 (6% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.64%
Attention Index: 104 (4% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Get Double Points This Fall
Best Western: Get Double Points This Fall
Premiered on: Mysteries of the Abandoned, Discovery Channel
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Handshake
Upwork: Handshake
Premiered on: The Carton Show, Fox Sports 1
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 330,391,217 (9% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,277,883 (6% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.64%
Attention Index: 104 (4% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Tools for Every First
GoDaddy: Tools for Every First
Premiered on: Good Morning America, ABC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 483,250,945 (10% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,655,179 (6% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.07%
Attention Index: 96 (4% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.
