Watch the newest commercials from GoDaddy, Best Western, Upwork and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: Best Western wants you to know that you can earn double rewards points for stays through Nov. 21. An undead boss says that Upwork is “where businesses meet great remote talent, and remote talent meets great opportunity.” (Ad Age’s Alexandra Jardine has the backstory: “Upwork’s zombie boss delivers workplace advice from beyond the grave.”) And GoDaddy says, “Small business ‘firsts’ never stop coming.”