Watch the newest commercials from Grubhub, Kohl’s, Popeyes and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: Grubhub promotes its partnership with “MasterChef,” the reality TV show, on MasterChef Table, a virtual restaurant. (Ally Marotti of Ad Age sibling publication Crain’s Chicago Business covered the launch back in June: “Grubhub is launching its own ghost kitchen with recipes from ‘MasterChef’ winners.”) The 1990 eurodisco classic “Everybody Everybody” by Black Box serves as the soundtrack for a stylish Kohl’s spot focused on denim fashion. And Popeyes hypes its 11-piece Signature Chicken box—for when “a fam just wants Popeyes for dinner.”