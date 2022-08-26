Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Grubhub, Kohl’s, Popeyes and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on August 26, 2022.
Watch the newest commercials from MasterClass, Hulu, HelloFresh and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: Grubhub promotes its partnership with “MasterChef,” the reality TV show, on MasterChef Table, a virtual restaurant. (Ally Marotti of Ad Age sibling publication Crain’s Chicago Business covered the launch back in June: “Grubhub is launching its own ghost kitchen with recipes from ‘MasterChef’ winners.”) The 1990 eurodisco classic “Everybody Everybody” by Black Box serves as the soundtrack for a stylish Kohl’s spot focused on denim fashion. And Popeyes hypes its 11-piece Signature Chicken box—for when “a fam just wants Popeyes for dinner.”

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
MasterChef Table: Whip Up or Order
Grubhub: MasterChef Table: Whip Up or Order
Premiered on: MasterChef, FOX
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 251,800,030 (7% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $968,763 (8% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.02%
Attention Index: 102 (2% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Everybody
Kohl's: Everybody
Premiered on: Reba, Hallmark
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 3,912,702,061 (25% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $15,550,745 (24% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.24%
Attention Index: 90 (10% more interruptions than avg.)
Thursday Night Football
Amazon Prime Video: Thursday Night Football
Premiered on: Verified Videos, Revolt
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,893,927,288 (13% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $22,722,045 (34% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.98%
Attention Index: 101 (1% fewer interruptions than avg.)
11 Piece Signature Chicken
Popeyes: 11 Piece Signature Chicken
Premiered on: Eyewitness News First at 4, ABC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,457,889,037 (5% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $4,988,110 (5% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.49%
Attention Index: 91 (9% more interruptions than avg.)
Decisions
Lowe's: Decisions
Premiered on: Your World With Neil Cavuto, Fox News
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 992,697,456 (21% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $4,918,935 (26% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.48%
Attention Index: 100 (0% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.
