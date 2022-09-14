Watch the newest commercials from Heinz, Kia, Comcast and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: Heinz promotes No Sugar Added Heinz Tomato Ketchup in an animated musical spot about “adulting.” Kia promotes the Telluride X-Pro in an epic spot with a visual punchline about the true nature of the sky and clouds. And Comcast says, “Through Project UP, Comcast is committing $1 billion to open doors for the next generation, so they can build a future of unlimited possibilities.”