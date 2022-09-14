Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Heinz, Kia, Comcast and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on September 14, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
Watch the newest commercials from Jersey Mike’s, Wendy’s, Amazon and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: Heinz promotes No Sugar Added Heinz Tomato Ketchup in an animated musical spot about “adulting.” Kia promotes the Telluride X-Pro in an epic spot with a visual punchline about the true nature of the sky and clouds. And Comcast says, “Through Project UP, Comcast is committing $1 billion to open doors for the next generation, so they can build a future of unlimited possibilities.”

Ad Age A-List & Creativity Awards

Entries are now open for the 2023 award programs
Enter now

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Dr. Rick: Book Signing
Progressive: Dr. Rick: Book Signing
Premiered on: PAW Patrol, Nick Jr.
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 4,420,757,238 (22% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $40,629,129 (24% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.33%
Attention Index: 98 (2% more interruptions than avg.)
Adulting Anthem
Heinz Ketchup: Adulting Anthem
Premiered on: Morning Express With Robin Meade, HLN
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 167,102,282 (8% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $570,866 (9% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.27%
Attention Index: 102 (2% fewer interruptions than avg.)
A New Elevation
Kia: A New Elevation
Premiered on: The Carton Show, Fox Sports 1
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,133,681,493 (5% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $9,220,601 (6% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 3.43%
Attention Index: 91 (9% more interruptions than avg.)
Butterfinger Investigators: Projecting Fears
Butterfinger: Butterfinger Investigators: Projecting Fears
Premiered on: Ridiculousness, MTV
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 34,595,708 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $273,745 (1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.23%
Attention Index: 84 (16% more interruptions than avg.)
Project Up: What We Need to Build the Future
Comcast Corporation: Project Up: What We Need to Build the Future
Premiered on: 74th Emmy Awards, NBC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 98,676,878 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $154,039 (1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.64%
Attention Index: 87 (13% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.
More Hot Spots
Watch the newest commercials from Jersey Mike’s, Wendy’s, Amazon and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff
Watch the newest commercials from State Farm, Campbell’s, Frito-Lay and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff
Watch the newest commercials from Mailchimp, Denny’s, Verizon and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff

Subscribe to Ad Age now for the latest industry news and analysis.

Tracking layoffs and budget cuts

How brands and agencies are bracing for a recession
Click here

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Watch the newest commercials from Jersey Mike’s, Wendy’s, Amazon and more

Watch the newest commercials from Jersey Mike’s, Wendy’s, Amazon and more
Watch the newest commercials from State Farm, Campbell’s, Frito-Lay and more

Watch the newest commercials from State Farm, Campbell’s, Frito-Lay and more
Watch the newest commercials from Mailchimp, Denny’s, Verizon and more

Watch the newest commercials from Mailchimp, Denny’s, Verizon and more
Watch the newest commercials from Bonobos, Hyundai, Miele and more

Watch the newest commercials from Bonobos, Hyundai, Miele and more
Watch the newest commercials from Carvana, Kohler, Airbnb and more

Watch the newest commercials from Carvana, Kohler, Airbnb and more
Watch the newest commercials from Kroger, Arby’s, Kohl’s and more

Watch the newest commercials from Kroger, Arby’s, Kohl’s and more
Watch the newest commercials from Spectrum, Disney+, Grubhub and more

Watch the newest commercials from Spectrum, Disney+, Grubhub and more
Watch the newest commercials from Airbnb, KFC, Honda and more

Watch the newest commercials from Airbnb, KFC, Honda and more