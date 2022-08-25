Watch the newest commercials from MasterClass, Hulu, HelloFresh and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: Neal Patrick Harris and David Burtka star in another of a continuing series of HelloFresh ads. (See an earlier HelloFresh commercial featuring the celebrity couple in the Aug. 17 Hot Spots.) Celebrity chefs including Gabriela Cámara, Roy Choi, Mashama Bailey and Gordon Ramsey help promote the MasterClass series of cooking classes. And at a Hulu corporate retreat, marketing team members try to figure out how to explain what Hulu + Live TV is.