Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from MasterClass, Hulu, HelloFresh and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on August 25, 2022.
Watch the newest commercials from Amazon, Meta, Vaseline and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: Neal Patrick Harris and David Burtka star in another of a continuing series of HelloFresh ads. (See an earlier HelloFresh commercial featuring the celebrity couple in the Aug. 17 Hot Spots.) Celebrity chefs including Gabriela Cámara, Roy Choi, Mashama Bailey and Gordon Ramsey help promote the MasterClass series of cooking classes. And at a Hulu corporate retreat, marketing team members try to figure out how to explain what Hulu + Live TV is.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Corporate Retreat
Hulu: Corporate Retreat
Premiered on: Iron Resurrection, Motor Trend Network
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,970,023,179 (13% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $4,639,170 (7% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.58%
Attention Index: 102 (2% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Witnessing Something Rare: 60%
HelloFresh: Witnessing Something Rare: 60%
Premiered on: Couples Court With the Cutlers, Oprah Winfrey Network
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 166,906,299 (4% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $910,944 (7% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.52%
Attention Index: 97 (3% more interruptions than avg.)
Erroneous Paychecks
Paycom: Erroneous Paychecks
Premiered on: Below Deck Down Under, BRAVO
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 126,086,719 (4% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $841,951 (6% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.84%
Attention Index: 110 (10% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Sharing a Table
MasterClass: Sharing a Table
Premiered on: Grey's Anatomy, Lifetime
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 43,966,137 (6% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $100,175 (4% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.50%
Attention Index: 101 (1% fewer interruptions than avg.)
The Puff Daisy Collection Is Back
Savage X Fenty: The Puff Daisy Collection Is Back
Premiered on: Catfish: The TV Show, MTV
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,785,818 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $24,181 (1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.42%
Attention Index: 115 (15% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.
