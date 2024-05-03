Watch the newest commercials from Netflix, Mill, Spectrum and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by TV measurement company iSpot.tv. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: Netflix hypes “Unfrosted,” a new original movie (about the creation of Pop-Tarts) directed by (and starring) Jerry Seinfeld. Actress Michelle Monaghan says, “Everyone deserves the fastest, most reliable internet speeds, regardless of where they live” in the latest from Spectrum. And Mill calls its food recycler “the kitchen bin of the future.”