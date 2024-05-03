Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Netflix, Mill, Spectrum and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on May 03, 2024.
Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by TV measurement company iSpot.tv. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: Netflix hypes “Unfrosted,” a new original movie (about the creation of Pop-Tarts) directed by (and starring) Jerry Seinfeld. Actress Michelle Monaghan says, “Everyone deserves the fastest, most reliable internet speeds, regardless of where they live” in the latest from Spectrum. And Mill calls its food recycler “the kitchen bin of the future.”

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Unfrosted
Netflix: Unfrosted
Premiered on: Late Night With Seth Meyers, NBC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 39,849,837 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $3,082,029 (5% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.70%
Attention Index: 119 (19% fewer interruptions than avg.)
What Happens: Kitchen Bin of the Future
Mill: What Happens: Kitchen Bin of the Future
Premiered on: Doubling Down With the Derricos, TLC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 3,506,676 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $27,693 (<1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.07%
Attention Index: 38 (62% more interruptions than avg.)
The Tattooist of Auschwitz
Peacock TV: The Tattooist of Auschwitz
Premiered on: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, NBC
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Everyone Deserves Internet
Spectrum: Everyone Deserves Internet
Premiered on: KTLA 5 Morning News at 5, CW
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,007,303,691 (17% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,697,577 (11% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 3.62%
Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)
Accuracy You Demand
FlightScope: Accuracy You Demand
Premiered on: Golf Central, Golf
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.
