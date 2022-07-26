Watch the newest commercials from Old Navy, Dick’s, Tally and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: Dick’s Sporting Goods says it’s “surprising teens with fire looks.” Old Navy serves up another “written by the internet” ad to hype its back-to-school fashions. (Previously: “A TikTok post inspired Old Navy’s new commercial,” from Ad Age’s Alexandra Jardine, March 2.) And Tally says it can help you find “the smartest way to pay down your credit card debt.”