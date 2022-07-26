Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Old Navy, Dick’s, Tally and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on July 26, 2022.
Watch the newest commercials from Google Pixel, Post-it Notes, Servpro and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: ​​Dick’s Sporting Goods says it’s “surprising teens with fire looks.” Old Navy serves up another “written by the internet” ad to hype its back-to-school fashions. (Previously: “A TikTok post inspired Old Navy’s new commercial,” from Ad Age’s Alexandra Jardine, March 2.) And Tally says it can help you find “the smartest way to pay down your credit card debt.”

Written by the Internet: Back to School
Old Navy: Written by the Internet: Back to School
Premiered on: Celebrity Game Face, E!
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 793,642,030 (45% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $4,125,406 (54% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.18%
Attention Index: 100 (0% fewer interruptions than avg.)
DSG Apparel x Twitch + Allison
Dick's Sporting Goods: DSG Apparel x Twitch + Allison
Premiered on: NCIS: New Orleans, TNT
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 127,175,400 (15% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $988,864 (24% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.45%
Attention Index: 103 (3% fewer interruptions than avg.)
A Bloody Nightmare
American Red Cross: A Bloody Nightmare
Premiered on: Xploration Outer Space, FOX
Sport Your Style: Showout
Dick's Sporting Goods: Sport Your Style: Showout
Premiered on: Teen Titans, Cartoon Network
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 127,175,400 (15% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $988,864 (24% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.45%
Attention Index: 103 (3% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Stressful Credit Card Debt
Tally: Stressful Credit Card Debt
Premiered on: Shipping Wars, Vice
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 37,258,640 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $33,220 (<1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.15%
Attention Index: 100 (0% fewer interruptions than avg.)

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.
