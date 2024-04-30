Watch the newest commercials from Wayfair, Fandango, Intuit QuickBooks and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by TV measurement company iSpot.tv. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: Intuit QuickBooks explains how a florist uses QuickBooks software to “auto-track business income and expenses.” Wayfair hypes its upcoming Way Day sale (May 4-6). And two talking popcorn buckets talk about the horror movie they’re about to watch in the latest from Fandango.