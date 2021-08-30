Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Ethos Life, The Home Depot, Subway and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on August 30, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Watch the newest commercials from Apple, T-Mobile, Under Armour and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: The Home Depot promotes its “seasonal savings” in a couple spots timed to the coming Labor Day holiday weekend. An overly cautious, bubble-wrapped family learns about Ethos, the life insurance marketer. (Ethos released several web variations of this campaign—including this one, focused on the bubble-wrapped boy—on YouTube on Aug. 4.) And the animated Bob character from Bob’s Discount Furniture ads helps hype a new menu item in what’s actually a Subway ad. (Ad Age’s Erika Wheless has the backstory on the campaign: “Subway and Bob’s Discount Furniture team up in ‘takeover’ ad.”)

Tickets to the 2021 Ad Age Leading Women Conference & Awards are now available at AdAge.com/LeadingWomen.

More Hot Spots
Watch the newest commercials from Apple, T-Mobile, Under Armour and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff
Watch the newest commercials from Native, Mercedes-Benz, The Zebra and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff
Watch the newest commercials from Little Caesars, Progressive, SiriusXM and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Bob's Discount Furniture: Section of Sectional Ad
Subway: Bob's Discount Furniture: Section of Sectional Ad
Premiered on: Food Paradise, Food Network
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 3,391,276,445 (13% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $20,425,279 (18% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.83%
Attention Index: 103 (3% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Labor Day Savings: Seasonal Savings: Satisfying Sounds
The Home Depot: Labor Day Savings: Seasonal Savings: Satisfying Sounds
Premiered on: The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, BET
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 846,311,657 (24% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $5,846,513 (32% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.70%
Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)
Bubble Wrap: Neighbors
Ethos: Bubble Wrap: Neighbors
Premiered on: NCIS: New Orleans, TNT
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 193,293,154 (9% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $341,556 (2% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.16%
Attention Index: 95 (5% more interruptions than avg.)
Labor Day: Seasonal Savings
The Home Depot: Labor Day: Seasonal Savings
Premiered on: America's Morning Headquarters, Weather Channel
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 846,311,657 (24% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $5,846,513 (32% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.70%
Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)
Back to School Sale: Kids and Teens Furniture: Pick Your Room
Rooms to Go: Back to School Sale: Kids and Teens Furniture: Pick Your Room
Premiered on: The Steve Wilkos Show, CW
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 395,924,807 (10% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $770,287 (6% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 4.10%
Attention Index: 71 (29% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Watch the newest commercials from Apple, T-Mobile, Under Armour and more

Watch the newest commercials from Apple, T-Mobile, Under Armour and more
Watch the newest commercials from Native, Mercedes-Benz, The Zebra and more

Watch the newest commercials from Native, Mercedes-Benz, The Zebra and more
Watch the newest commercials from Little Caesars, Progressive, SiriusXM and more

Watch the newest commercials from Little Caesars, Progressive, SiriusXM and more
Watch the newest commercials from Allbirds, Old Navy, Taco Bell and more

Watch the newest commercials from Allbirds, Old Navy, Taco Bell and more
Watch the newest commercials from Lowe’s, Paramount+, Dannon and more

Watch the newest commercials from Lowe’s, Paramount+, Dannon and more
Watch the newest commercials from Pilot, Match, Quest Nutrition and more

Watch the newest commercials from Pilot, Match, Quest Nutrition and more
Watch the newest commercials from Wendy’s, Rocket Mortgage, Progressive and more

Watch the newest commercials from Wendy’s, Rocket Mortgage, Progressive and more
Watch the newest commercials from LegalZoom, Expedia, Glade and more

Watch the newest commercials from LegalZoom, Expedia, Glade and more