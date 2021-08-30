Watch the newest commercials from Ethos Life, The Home Depot, Subway and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: The Home Depot promotes its “seasonal savings” in a couple spots timed to the coming Labor Day holiday weekend. An overly cautious, bubble-wrapped family learns about Ethos, the life insurance marketer. (Ethos released several web variations of this campaign—including this one, focused on the bubble-wrapped boy—on YouTube on Aug. 4.) And the animated Bob character from Bob’s Discount Furniture ads helps hype a new menu item in what’s actually a Subway ad. (Ad Age’s Erika Wheless has the backstory on the campaign: “Subway and Bob’s Discount Furniture team up in ‘takeover’ ad.”)

Tickets to the 2021 Ad Age Leading Women Conference & Awards are now available at AdAge.com/LeadingWomen.