Hot Spots

Watch the hopeful new ‘Visit Las Vegas’ commercial that addresses the coronavirus pandemic

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on March 19, 2020.

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on March 17.

As we’ve noted in recent editions of Hot Spots, it’s been surreal to watch certain ads as the U.S. continues to react to the coronavirus pandemic—particularly those with scenes of happy people frollicking not only in public, but in close proximity. Marketers, though, are increasingly starting to swap in creative that acknowledges the global coronavirus pandemic, such as the Guinness commercial that appears in today’s batch (E.J. Schultz previewed the campaign on Friday: “‘Don’t worry, we’ll march again,’ Guinness says in ad after St. Patrick’s Day parade suspensions”). Other spots, like the one from Red Robin, are tonally pre-pandemic (obviously, given the lack of social distancing), but at least it promotes a service, food delivery, that works in the current marketplace. And then there’s the ad from Visit Las Vegas, aka the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, that quietly acknowledges the pandemic without ever specifically mentioning it. An announcer speaks of a time when you’ll be able to return to the vacation destination: “We just want you to know that when you’re ready, we’ll be ready—and better than ever.”

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
A St. Patrick’s Day Message From Guinness
Guinness: A St. Patrick’s Day Message From Guinness
Premiered on: SportsCenter, ESPN
Guinness data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 318,317,896 (7% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $3,761,414 (6% of industry)
Attention Score: 95.68
Attention Index: 122 (22% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Spectacle
Capital One (Credit Card): Spectacle
Premiered on: For Life, ABC
Capital One (Credit Card) data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,310,933,158 (26% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $22,603,892 (42% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.63
Attention Index: 96 (4% more interruptions than avg.)
Now Delivers
Red Robin: Now Delivers
Premiered on: The Big Bang Theory, FOX
Red Robin data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 629,530,736 (6% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $4,742,650 (7% of industry)
Attention Score: 86.22
Attention Index: 44 (56% more interruptions than avg.)
Skip the Rinse
Finish: Skip the Rinse
Premiered on: Life Below Zero: Port Protection, National Geographic
Finish data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 361,324,202 (3% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,761,433 (2% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.80
Attention Index: 112 (12% fewer interruptions than avg.)
The Only Thing That Matters to Us Is ... YOU
Visit Las Vegas: The Only Thing That Matters to Us Is ... YOU
Premiered on: Ellen's Game of Games, NBC
Visit Las Vegas data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 278,641,443 (11% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $4,490,212 (18% of industry)
Attention Score: 90.79
Attention Index: 52 (48% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

In this article:

