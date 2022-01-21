Watch the newest commercials from Care.com, Tropicana, Grubhub and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: Grubhub explains what it means to experience “eggzilaration” and to be “ensushiastic” about your food delivery order. (Ad Age’s Jade Yan has the backstory on the campaign: “Grubhub wants to tell you how you’re feeling about food.”) Tropicana says, “Whatever your morning brings, sip your sunshine.” (Ad Age’s Parker Herren has the backstory: “Tropicana is the kryptonite for a bad day.”) And Care.com says, “Sometimes older parents need extra care.”