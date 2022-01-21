Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Care.com, Tropicana, Grubhub and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on January 21, 2022.
Watch the newest commercials from Microsoft, Rooms to Go, Dove and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: Grubhub explains what it means to experience “eggzilaration” and to be “ensushiastic” about your food delivery order. (Ad Age’s Jade Yan has the backstory on the campaign: “Grubhub wants to tell you how you’re feeling about food.”) Tropicana says, “Whatever your morning brings, sip your sunshine.” (Ad Age’s Parker Herren has the backstory: “Tropicana is the kryptonite for a bad day.”) And Care.com says, “Sometimes older parents need extra care.”

 

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Snow
Tropicana: Snow
Premiered on: America This Morning, ABC
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Eggzilaration
Grubhub: Eggzilaration
Premiered on: NCIS: New Orleans, ION
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 654,629,626 (12% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,949,980 (8% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 0.86%
Attention Index: 109 (9% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Being Part of a Team
Fuel Up to Play 60: Being Part of a Team
Premiered on: NFL Slimetime, Nick
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Enthusiastic
Grubhub: Ensushiastic
Premiered on: George Lopez, TBS
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 654,629,626 (12% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,949,980 (8% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 0.86%
Attention Index: 109 (9% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Keeping Up With Chores
Care.com: Keeping Up With Chores
Premiered on: Miss Fisher's Murder Mysteries, Ovation
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 473,374,551 (24% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,866,737 (21% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 0.96%
Attention Index: 102 (2% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.

