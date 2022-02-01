Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Chevrolet, Hyundai, WhatsApp and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on February 01, 2022.
Watch the newest commercials from Captain Morgan, Hims, Universal Studios Hollywood and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: Jason Bateman gives viewers a little history lesson to help Hyundai hype the fully electric Ioniq 5. (Ad Age’s Jade Yan has the backstory: “Hyundai, with help from Jason Bateman, aims to build trust in electric vehicles.”) Meta’s WhatApp asks, “Are you messaging in private?” (Ad Age’s Parker Herren has the backstory: “WhatsApp warns about message privacy in first U.S. campaign.”) And Walter, the dog-like cat, stars in a winter-themed spot for the 2022 Chevy Silverado. (Ad Age’s Parker Herren covered Walter’s ad debut in July 2021: “A Chevy truck has big competition in the form of a supercat.”)

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
History of Evolution
Hyundai: History of Evolution
Premiered on: NFL Football, CBS
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 2,330,112,796 (11% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $52,237,195 (13% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.35%
Attention Index: 111 (11% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Twas the Night Before Super Bowl LVI
Frito Lay: Twas the Night Before Super Bowl LVI
Premiered on: Inspire Change, FOX
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 6,649,403 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $19,865 (<1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.96%
Attention Index: 102 (2% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Walter in Winter
Chevrolet: Walter in Winter
Premiered on: NFL Football, CBS
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 2,209,103,701 (10% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $42,178,414 (10% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.15%
Attention Index: 108 (8% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Doubt Delivered
WhatsApp: Doubt Delivered
Premiered on: NFL Football, CBS
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Teaser: Peyton's Ready
Michelob: Teaser: Peyton's Ready
Premiered on: Earnin' It: The NFL's Forward Progress, NBC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 914,951,322 (23% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $29,941,519 (28% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.13%
Attention Index: 122 (22% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.
