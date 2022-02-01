Watch the newest commercials from Chevrolet, Hyundai, WhatsApp and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: Jason Bateman gives viewers a little history lesson to help Hyundai hype the fully electric Ioniq 5. (Ad Age’s Jade Yan has the backstory: “Hyundai, with help from Jason Bateman, aims to build trust in electric vehicles.”) Meta’s WhatApp asks, “Are you messaging in private?” (Ad Age’s Parker Herren has the backstory: “WhatsApp warns about message privacy in first U.S. campaign.”) And Walter, the dog-like cat, stars in a winter-themed spot for the 2022 Chevy Silverado. (Ad Age’s Parker Herren covered Walter’s ad debut in July 2021: “A Chevy truck has big competition in the form of a supercat.”)