Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from FedEx, AT&T, Uber Eats and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on March 21, 2022.
Watch the newest commercials from Visible, KeyBank, Zola and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: Nicholas Braun (Cousin Greg from HBO’s “Succession”) is the solo star of one of Uber Eats’ continuing series of comedic spots about how you shouldn’t always “eats” what Uber Eats delivers. (Braun also appeared with other celebrities in the brand’s launch of the campaign: “See people eat all the wrong things in Uber Eats Super Bowl ad,” from Ad Age’s Ann-Christine Diaz, Feb. 8.) AT&T’s Lily (Milana Vayntrub) interviews potential replacements—she’s going away during March Madness for some reason—including LaMelo Ball, Nicole Byer, Rosario Dawson, Zooey Deschanel, Mike Krzyzewski, Kumail Nanjiani and Matthew Stafford. And FedEx wants you to know it’s growing its fleet of electric vehicles as part of its goal to achieve carbon-neutral operations by 2040.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Replacement
AT&T Wireless: Replacement
Premiered on: 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament, CBS
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 989,529,594 (7% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $14,341,796 (13% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.56%
Attention Index: 110 (10% fewer interruptions than avg.)
March Madness: Dribbling
GEICO: March Madness: Dribbling
Premiered on: 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament, CBS
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 5,033,744,566 (20% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $56,744,501 (27% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.42%
Attention Index: 108 (8% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Camper Scouts
FedEx: Camper Scouts
Premiered on: PGA Tour Golf, Golf
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 183,437,048 (10% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,561,413 (19% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.76%
Attention Index: 112 (12% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Get Anything: Magic Bag
Uber Eats: Get Anything: Magic Bag
Premiered on: 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament, TNT
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 834,699,718 (18% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $14,497,316 (45% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.04%
Attention Index: 137 (37% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Pause Is Power: Take a Minute
Powerade: Pause Is Power: Take a Minute
Premiered on: 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament, TNT
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 37,274,311 (3% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,813,850 (14% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.66%
Attention Index: 136 (36% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.
The best and worst Super Bowl 2022 commercials

 

