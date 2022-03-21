Watch the newest commercials from FedEx, AT&T, Uber Eats and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: Nicholas Braun (Cousin Greg from HBO’s “Succession”) is the solo star of one of Uber Eats’ continuing series of comedic spots about how you shouldn’t always “eats” what Uber Eats delivers. (Braun also appeared with other celebrities in the brand’s launch of the campaign: “See people eat all the wrong things in Uber Eats Super Bowl ad,” from Ad Age’s Ann-Christine Diaz, Feb. 8.) AT&T’s Lily (Milana Vayntrub) interviews potential replacements—she’s going away during March Madness for some reason—including LaMelo Ball, Nicole Byer, Rosario Dawson, Zooey Deschanel, Mike Krzyzewski, Kumail Nanjiani and Matthew Stafford. And FedEx wants you to know it’s growing its fleet of electric vehicles as part of its goal to achieve carbon-neutral operations by 2040.