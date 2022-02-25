Watch the newest commercials from Frontier Communications, Disneyland, IHOP and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: Frontier Communications hypes its $69.99-per-month Gig Service plan. Disneyland says that its “nighttime spectaculars” are coming back on April 22. And IHOP wants you to know that you can get a free Short Stack when you visit participating locations from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on National Pancake Day (March 1).