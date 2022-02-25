Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Frontier Communications, Disneyland, IHOP and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on February 25, 2022.
Applebee's 'disappointed' with CNN after awkward ad placement during Ukraine coverage

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: Frontier Communications hypes its $69.99-per-month Gig Service plan. Disneyland says that its “nighttime spectaculars” are coming back on April 22. And IHOP wants you to know that you can get a free Short Stack when you visit participating locations from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on National Pancake Day (March 1).

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Find Your Place
PennyMac USA: Find Your Place
Premiered on: Mom, CW
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Comparison
Frontier Communications: Comparison
Premiered on: Highway Thru Hell, MyNetworkTV
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 86,456,135 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $179,037 (1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 3.53%
Attention Index: 80 (20% more interruptions than avg.)
What Are You Doing in My Car?
CarShield: What Are You Doing in My Car?
Premiered on: NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series, FOX Sports 2
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,145,442,093 (4% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $17,964,726 (6% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 7.55%
Attention Index: 94 (6% more interruptions than avg.)
Nighttime Spectaculars Are Back
Disneyland: Nighttime Spectaculars Are Back
Premiered on: Funny You Should Ask, CW
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 124,447,630 (6% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $66,841 (1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.72%
Attention Index: 126 (26% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Pancake Do-Gooder
IHOP: Pancake Do-Gooder
Premiered on: New Day With John Berman and Brianna Keilar, CNN
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 571,901,777 (21% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,873,283 (7% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.27%
Attention Index: 107 (7% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.
