Watch the newest commercials from Jersey Mike’s, Rocket Mortgage, Quaker and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on September 07, 2021.
Watch the newest commercials from Nike, IBM, Chase and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: Quaker Oats calls itself “a supertrusted superfood” in an ad that focuses on Quaker Apples & Cinnamon Instant Oatmeal. ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit helps a homeowner “visualize all the possibilities” in a Rocket Mortgage spot. And Jersey Mike’s wants you to know that it’s offering free delivery on Saturdays when you order with the Jersey Mike’s app (through Nov. 27).

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Rocket Can: Dream Home
Rocket Mortgage: Rocket Can: Dream Home
Premiered on: College Football, FOX
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,206,518,205 (16% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $6,697,488 (19% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.23%
Attention Index: 92 (8% more interruptions than avg.)
Treehouse
Navy Federal Credit Union: Treehouse
Premiered on: College Football, FOX
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 62,464,418 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $351,661 (1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.10%
Attention Index: 127 (27% fewer interruptions than avg.)
We Got This
Edward Jones: We Got This
Premiered on: College Football, FOX
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 8,468,001 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $149,861 (1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.57%
Attention Index: 101 (1% fewer interruptions than avg.)
The Grain of All Time
Quaker: The Grain of All Time
Premiered on: NCIS: New Orleans, ION
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 5,992,731 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $22,235 (<1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 0.83%
Attention Index: 118 (18% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Game Time Favorite Number: Free Delivery Saturday
Jersey Mike's: Game Time Favorite Number: Free Delivery Saturday
Premiered on: College Football, FOX
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 176,944,094 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,190,032 (1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.28%
Attention Index: 83 (17% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.
