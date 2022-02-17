Watch the newest commercials from Lay’s, Bloomberg, Vuori and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: Lay’s serves up a fresh TV edit of a spot starring its longtime pitchman Lionel Messi to call attention to its sponsorship of the UEFA Champions League. Media conglomerate Bloomberg says that when you subscribe to its news content, “you’ll get insight into limitless possibilities, knowledge and inspiration to feed your ambition.” (Ad Age has a licensing agreement with Bloomberg.) And Nikeva Stapleton hypes activewear brand Vuori’s Studio Pocket Legging.