Watch the newest commercials from Lay’s, Bloomberg, Vuori and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on February 17, 2022.
Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: Lay’s serves up a fresh TV edit of a spot starring its longtime pitchman Lionel Messi to call attention to its sponsorship of the UEFA Champions League. Media conglomerate Bloomberg says that when you subscribe to its news content, “you’ll get insight into limitless possibilities, knowledge and inspiration to feed your ambition.” (Ad Age has a licensing agreement with Bloomberg.) And Nikeva Stapleton hypes activewear brand Vuori’s Studio Pocket Legging.

Declaration
ClickUp: Declaration
Premiered on: 2022 Winter Olympics, NBC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 4,317,074 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $714,477 (2% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.63%
Attention Index: 132 (32% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Grab the Moments
Lay's: Grab the Moments
Premiered on: UEFA Champions League Today, CBS
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 115,076,837 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $15,191,613 (21% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.53%
Attention Index: 137 (37% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Presentation
Jambys: Presentation
Premiered on: Log Cabin Living, Destination America
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 16,127,271 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $61,647 (<1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.76%
Attention Index: 113 (13% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Dark Matter
Bloomberg L.P.: Dark Matter
Premiered on: Bloomberg Surveillance, Bloomberg HD
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 6,323,202 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $0 (<1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.58%
Attention Index: 108 (8% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Nikeva Stapleton
Vuori: Nikeva Stapleton
Premiered on: Chopped, Food Network
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 85,115,997 (5% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $667,073 (4% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.47%
Attention Index: 114 (14% fewer interruptions than avg.)

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.

