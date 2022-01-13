Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Liberty Mutual, Pfizer, Promescent and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on January 13, 2022.
Watch the newest commercials from Toyota, Marshalls, Realtor.com and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: The LiMu Emu once again goes AWOL, leaving poor Doug in the lurch, in the latest from Liberty Mutual. (See also: “The 9 most popular insurance ad characters, ranked,” from Ad Age’s E.J. Schultz and Adrianne Pasquarelli.) Pfizer says, “This is about more than a pandemic—it’s the story of how we all pull together.” And Eve says that “Adam and I are going to take our love life to new and unexplored heights” with a little help from Promescent Warming Gel.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Adam and Eve: Population
Promescent: Adam and Eve: Population
Premiered on: Weaponology, American Heroes Channel
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Radar Speed Gun
Liberty Mutual: Radar Speed Gun
Premiered on: The Late Late Show With James Corden, CBS
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 6,147,129,048 (22% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $35,250,030 (8% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.02%
Attention Index: 94 (6% more interruptions than avg.)
Will and Grit
Pfizer, Inc.: Will and Grit
Premiered on: Access Daily, NBC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,283,021,575 (54% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $23,537,908 (72% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.84%
Attention Index: 117 (17% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Knocking Boots
Promescent: Knocking Boots
Premiered on: Weaponology, American Heroes Channel
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Mission Unstoppable
UNICEF: Mission Unstoppable
Premiered on: Very Scary People, Headline News
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 2,216,355 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $16,957 (1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 4.99%
Attention Index: 87 (13% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.

