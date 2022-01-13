Watch the newest commercials from Liberty Mutual, Pfizer, Promescent and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: The LiMu Emu once again goes AWOL, leaving poor Doug in the lurch, in the latest from Liberty Mutual. (See also: “The 9 most popular insurance ad characters, ranked,” from Ad Age’s E.J. Schultz and Adrianne Pasquarelli.) Pfizer says, “This is about more than a pandemic—it’s the story of how we all pull together.” And Eve says that “Adam and I are going to take our love life to new and unexplored heights” with a little help from Promescent Warming Gel.