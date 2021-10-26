Watch the newest commercials from Rocket Mortgage, Ram Trucks, Walmart and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: ESPN’s Marty Smith says that “Ram’s ready to party” in the latest installment of Ram Trucks’ continuing “Built for Tailgating” campaign. “This holiday there’s no halfway,” says Walmart in an exuberantly festive ad. “No holding back.” And Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray stars in the latest from Rocket Mortgage.