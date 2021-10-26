Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Rocket Mortgage, Ram Trucks, Walmart and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on October 26, 2021.
Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: ESPN’s Marty Smith says that “Ram’s ready to party” in the latest installment of Ram Trucks’ continuing “Built for Tailgating” campaign. “This holiday there’s no halfway,” says Walmart in an exuberantly festive ad. “No holding back.” And Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray stars in the latest from Rocket Mortgage.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Heisman House: Gaming
Nissan: Heisman House: Gaming
Premiered on: College Football, ABC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,969,250,717 (7% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $14,091,050 (5% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.33%
Attention Index: 100 (0% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Kyler Murray Gets an Edge: Virtual
Rocket Mortgage: Kyler Murray Gets an Edge: Virtual
Premiered on: College Football, Fox Sports 1
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,652,293,148 (24% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $21,071,731 (42% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.03%
Attention Index: 108 (8% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Holidays: No Holding Back
Walmart: Holidays: No Holding Back
Premiered on: NFL Football, NBC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,934,382,185 (15% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $21,629,287 (28% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.03%
Attention Index: 106 (6% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Built for Tailgating: Load Up
Ram Trucks: Built for Tailgating: Load Up
Premiered on: College Football, ABC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,065,693,832 (4% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $15,415,976 (5% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.36%
Attention Index: 97 (3% more interruptions than avg.)
Potential
Pennsylvania State University: Potential
Premiered on: College Football, ABC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 10,924,067 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $89,135 (1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.59%
Attention Index: 148 (48% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.

