Watch the newest commercials from Toyota, Marshalls, Realtor.com and more

A few highlights: Toyota hypes its 2022 Corolla Cross in a high-energy music video-ish spot complete with some tight dance moves. Marshalls says that even if you’re staying in and eating delivery, you should “Stay fabulous,” per the tagline of its ongoing campaign. And a young couple says that thanks to Realtor.com’s home-alerts service, they could “finally buy their first ‘big boy’ house”—and then rapper Big Boi shows up to help drive home the point.