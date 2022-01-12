Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Toyota, Marshalls, Realtor.com and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on January 12, 2022.
Watch the newest commercials from Microsoft, Rocket Mortgage, Bank of America and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: Toyota hypes its 2022 Corolla Cross in a high-energy music video-ish spot complete with some tight dance moves. Marshalls says that even if you’re staying in and eating delivery, you should “Stay fabulous,” per the tagline of its ongoing campaign. And a young couple says that thanks to Realtor.com’s home-alerts service, they could “finally buy their first ‘big boy’ house”—and then rapper Big Boi shows up to help drive home the point.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Olympics: Find Your Liftgate
Toyota: Olympics: Find Your Liftgate
Premiered on: NBA GameTime, NBA TV
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 2,303,473,617 (8% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $40,211,347 (10% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.22%
Attention Index: 111 (11% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Search for Your Big Boi House
Realtor.com: Search for Your Big Boi House
Premiered on: Rise of the Planet of the Apes, FX
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 232,170,779 (4% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,110,212 (3% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.14%
Attention Index: 102 (2% fewer interruptions than avg.)
The One You Deserve
Dr Pepper: The One You Deserve
Premiered on: CFP National Championship, ESPN2
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 470,159,284 (22% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $20,079,596 (41% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.07%
Attention Index: 113 (13% fewer interruptions than avg.)
The Bill Fight Is Fake, the Cash Back Is Real
JPMorgan Chase (Credit Card): The Bill Fight Is Fake, the Cash Back Is Real
Premiered on: Morning in America With Adrienne Bankert, NewsNation
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 143,889,356 (3% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,836,964 (2% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.43%
Attention Index: 104 (4% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Staying In? Stay Fabulous.
Marshalls: Staying In? Stay Fabulous.
Premiered on: Keeping Up With the Kardashians, E!
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 62,227,741 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $811,233 (1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.54%
Attention Index: 91 (9% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.

